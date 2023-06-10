Diner allegedly yelled at by Ya Kun staff at City Square Mall due to confusing sign

Should you chope a table first before ordering your food?

That's what one customer at the Ya Kun Kaya Toast outlet at City Square Mall was supposedly instructed to do, by a sign placed at the cashier counter.

Once she had found a seat though, the staff at the cashier allegedly shouted at her, insisting that she give up the table for those in the queue.

This unpleasant experience was shared by Facebook user Suzy Tay in the "Complaint Singapore" group, on Jun. 8.

Trying to follow the 'rules'

That day, Tay visited the City Square Mall outlet with her father. It seems the outlet was crowded as she waited some time to find a seat.

Tay said that she was just trying to follow the 'rules' set by the outlet.

She shared a picture of the sign, displayed prominently next to the cashier at the City Square outlet, which instructed customers to find a seat before joining a queue.

Once she sat down, her father walked over to join the queue.

Staff insisted that she vacate table

According to Tay, however, she was suddenly instructed by the cashier staff to give up her seat for another customer in the queue.

In response, she pointed out the sign and asked "Why must I give up my seat?"

Undeterred, the cashier said Tay was wrong, and insisted that she vacate the table.

Another staff who was preparing coffee allegedly shouted at her to leave if she was not drinking.

Felt confused and shocked

What particularly irked Tay was the confusing instructions given at the outlet.

"I presumed those in the queue and ordering already had a table. If they didn't, they should get a table first?" Tay wrote.

"I just hope that Ya Kun won't confuse the customers, and [I think] that the staff need more training in the Ya Kun rules," she added in response to another user.

Tay also said that the "rude" behaviour of the staff shocked and embarrassed her, as she was shouted at in front of the other customers.

When Mothership visited the outlet on Jun. 9, the sign in Tay's post was no longer displayed at the counter. Perhaps the sign indicated that customers should identify and "find" a seat but not actually "reserve" one before queuing up.

Was sent S$5 Ya Kun voucher after contacting manager

In response to commenters on her post, Tay claimed that she did not want to escalate the argument with the two staff present.

Instead, she reached out to the outlet's manager separately. According to Tay, the manager apologised for the incident and promised to investigate what had happened.

Later, Tay was apparently sent a S$5 Ya Kun voucher as compensation, even though she had initially refused it.

Nevertheless, Tay concluded that she would never patronise that outlet again.

Mothership has reached out to Ya Kun Kaya Toast for comment, and will update this article when they respond.

Online users respond

Tay's post attracted numerous responses from online users, many of whom were supportive of her situation.

Other users chimed in, citing similar encounters they had at other outlets in the franchise.

One particular user, though, had a suggestion on how the seating system could be better implemented.

Top image from Ya Kun - City Square Mall on Google / Suzy Tay on Facebook.