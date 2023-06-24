Worker killed in Tanjong Pagar worksite was walking on pedestrian walkway when structure collapsed on him

The 20-year-old worker who was killed after a building structure at Tanjong Pagar collapsed on Jun. 15 was walking along a path outside the worksite, said the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council.

Was walking along pedestrian walkway

In an alert on Friday (Jun. 23), the WSH council stated that a wall segment at the second storey of the building structure collapsed.

The worker was walking along the pedestrian walkway beside the worksite when it happened.

He was then pinned by the collapsed structure.

The worker's body was extricated from the rubble and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Demolition method statement must be prepared

In its alert, the WSH council said that demolition works are "high-risk construction activities".

A demolition method statement must be prepared by a professional engineer, the council added.

It explained: "The method statement must ensure that before and during the demolition of any structure, the stability of the walls, ceilings, slabs, beams, and all other structures adjacent to the structure to be demolished is determined, taking into account the different designs and internal elements of each portion of the structure."

The council also listed some measures that companies can consider implementing to prevent similar accidents:

Pre-demolition survey: Companies can conduct a detailed survey to assess the structural stability of the building and its surroundings before any demolition work begins. They can install additional supports, such as shores, braces, and ties to prevent any structure or component from becoming unstable during demolition.

Demolition plan: Companies can establish a demolition plan detailing the demolition sequence and approach. They can consider the structural supports and condition of the building to be demolished, and inform all workers of the method statement and safe sequence of work.

Permit-to-work (PTW) system: A PTW system should be put in place to ensure all safe working conditions are met.

Safe work method: Companies can adopt a top-down wall-hacking approach to reduce the possibility of collapse of any large wall segment. They can carry out the work in a safe and controlled manner that does not compromise the integrity of the remaining structure. Activity-based risk assessments must be carried out and relevant risk controls and safe work procedures must be implemented.

Work supervision: Companies can supervise demolition work activities to ensure they are carried out according to the method statement safely. Supervisors should also monitor the site frequently for possible unsafe conditions and/or safety lapses.

Safety training: Developers should consider sending their demolition contractors, consultant representatives, and supervisory staff to the demolition safety course conducted by the Singapore Contractors Association Limited.



