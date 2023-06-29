Woman points middle finger at driver who allegedly honked while she was alighting from car in Jurong East

Dashcam footage of a woman flipping off a driver at Jurong Gateway Road was posted online recently.

The video's timestamp showed that the incident occurred on Jun. 14 at around 12:20pm.

A woman in black was filmed alighting from a car that had stopped before a carpark gantry at a sheltered walkway.

According to Road.sg's Facebook caption, the woman "got upset after the driver did a short honk". Unfortunately, the video posted does not have an audio track.

The woman gave the finger to the driver who shared the dashcam footage immediately after alighting, and stepped up to the front of the car to say something and gesture aggressively before walking away.

It is uncertain how long the woman and those with her actually took to alight.

Reactions

Since the video was posted on Jun. 28, it has garnered heated discussion in the comments section.

Some Facebook users condemned the woman for setting a bad example for the young girl and boy who alighted with her.

Others noted that this area was not a proper drop-off point.

Many others however, lambasted the driver for being impatient.

Keen-eyed users also noted that the bonnet of the car was wet, indicating that it could have been raining, which could be why the car ahead decided to drop off its passengers under the shelter.

Top photo from Road.sg / Facebook