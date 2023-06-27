Back

White van hits 3 cars in Clementi car park while trying to park

Time to lose licence.

Ruth Chai | June 27, 2023, 06:32 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A white van in Singapore was caught on video driving against the flow of traffic and hitting three parked cars in the process -- all in an attempt to navigate around in a car park.

Footage of the van on its rampage was then uploaded on Facebook.

The caption of the post indicated that the incident occurred on Jun. 24 at around 11:10pm at Block 440 Clementi Avenue 3.

Drove against flow of traffic and swerved straight into a parked car

The white van entered the frame as it turned right in the car park.

The road markings indicated that the van was driving against the flow of traffic.

The white van swung to the left before swerving right into a parked car and coming to an abrupt stop.

The driver of the vehicle, a man dressed in black, got out of the van to check for damages.

However, after assessing for damage, the driver then hopped back into his van before reversing.

Reversed into a two parked cars

Next, the white van could be seen attempting to reverse into a parking lot beside a red car.

However, the driver reversed his van into the red car instead.

This time, the passenger emerged from the van to check for damages.

He seemingly took a brief closer look at the red car, before he hopped back into his vehicle and continued.

At this point, a black car approached the van from its front, sounding its horn as the stationary van was blocking its route and travelling in the wrong direction.

The white van then moved off to the right into a lot bonnet-first to let the black car pass.

It reversed back into the middle of the lane and paused for a moment as the driver raised his hand to his head, in what could be frustration or resignation -- before reversing into a grey car.

For a third time, one of the two passengers in the vehicle exited the van to check for damages.

This time it was the driver again.

A second person alighted from the white van.

The video then ended abruptly.

It was unclear if the duo then left, or tried to park again.

It is also unclear if the van had hit any more vehicles on its way out.

Mothership understands that a police report about the incident has yet to be filed.

All photos via SGRV 

Michelin Guide S'pore 2023: A complete list of F&B places that made the list

For your next payday consideration.

June 27, 2023, 08:23 PM

Taiwanese singer Chou Yi-Pei accuses ex-boss Chen Chien-chou of sexual harassment

In response, Chen released a statement through his lawyers, calling Chou's allegations "baseless and factually untrue".

June 27, 2023, 07:17 PM

FairPrice Group offering S$0.50 deals, limited edition merchandise, vouchers & rewards till Aug. 3, 2023

As part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

June 27, 2023, 06:58 PM

Tokyo Disneyland & Universal Studios Japan set to raise 1-day ticket prices to nearly S$100

The prices of Japan Rail Passes are also set to increase in October.

June 27, 2023, 06:39 PM

Woman in China takes smiling selfie with body in background

Not enough sympathy.

June 27, 2023, 06:11 PM

M’sia minister loses his cool with TikTok commenters, clarifies he was warning about race, religion & royalty remarks

Telling them off for making sensitive remarks.

June 27, 2023, 06:00 PM

Old Chang Kee to sell D24 durian balls from Aug. 1 for National Day 2023

Chilli crab mantou in a cup launched for last year's NDP will also be back.

June 27, 2023, 05:37 PM

S'pore woman gets 2 weeks jail for wrecking ex-lover’s car & house with his golf club

She said the married man had "another woman".

June 27, 2023, 05:17 PM

Heavy traffic expected at checkpoints during Hari Raya Haji holiday on Jun. 29

Warning.

June 27, 2023, 04:06 PM

M'sian minister slams Kelantan town council fine issued to woman wearing shorts

He said the council should have discussed the matter with the woman first and possibly reprimanded her instead of issuing a fine.

June 27, 2023, 04:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.