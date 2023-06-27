White van hits 3 cars in Clementi car park while trying to park

A white van in Singapore was caught on video driving against the flow of traffic and hitting three parked cars in the process -- all in an attempt to navigate around in a car park.

Footage of the van on its rampage was then uploaded on Facebook.

The caption of the post indicated that the incident occurred on Jun. 24 at around 11:10pm at Block 440 Clementi Avenue 3.

Drove against flow of traffic and swerved straight into a parked car

The white van entered the frame as it turned right in the car park.

The road markings indicated that the van was driving against the flow of traffic.

The white van swung to the left before swerving right into a parked car and coming to an abrupt stop.

The driver of the vehicle, a man dressed in black, got out of the van to check for damages.

However, after assessing for damage, the driver then hopped back into his van before reversing.

Reversed into a two parked cars

Next, the white van could be seen attempting to reverse into a parking lot beside a red car.

However, the driver reversed his van into the red car instead.

This time, the passenger emerged from the van to check for damages.

He seemingly took a brief closer look at the red car, before he hopped back into his vehicle and continued.

At this point, a black car approached the van from its front, sounding its horn as the stationary van was blocking its route and travelling in the wrong direction.

The white van then moved off to the right into a lot bonnet-first to let the black car pass.

It reversed back into the middle of the lane and paused for a moment as the driver raised his hand to his head, in what could be frustration or resignation -- before reversing into a grey car.

For a third time, one of the two passengers in the vehicle exited the van to check for damages.

This time it was the driver again.

A second person alighted from the white van.

The video then ended abruptly.

It was unclear if the duo then left, or tried to park again.

It is also unclear if the van had hit any more vehicles on its way out.

Mothership understands that a police report about the incident has yet to be filed.

All photos via SGRV