S$68++ 8-course lunch omakase available at Japanese restaurant in Orchard

If you're still looking for your first omakase experience, consider this:

Unkai Sushi, helmed by Eugene Lam — who has worked in various Japanese restaurants, including Hide Yamamoto, Ashino, and Sushi Mieda — introduced a S$88++ omakase set when it opened last year.

This year, they've introduced a S$68++ lunch omakase.

What the set includes

The eight-course set consists of:

Appetiser Sashimi Chawanmushi of the week Gindara (sablefish) Miso Yaki Sushi Mini chirashi don Miso soup Dessert

In true omakase — which translates to "I'll leave it up to you" — fashion, what you'll be served during your visit depends on what's in season.

During our visit there, here's what we had:

Akami (lean tuna) and sea bream sashimi (left)

Koshibi (baby tuna) and yuba (soy milk beancurd skin) in shoyu sauce with ikura (right)

This salmon fan was initially apprehensive about eating anything that's, well, not salmon, but the lightly aburi-ed sea bream and tuna was fresh enough that it didn't have any fishy taste at all. It was great.

Chawanmushi with hairy crab meat

This chawanmushi was not too eggy (which is great), but the taste of hairy crab and its accompanying sauce was a tad overwhelming.

Gindara Miso Yaki

It looks like cod, but it isn't. The sablefish was perfectly cooked, although we would have liked it to have been seasoned a little more.

Hotate, kinmedai & otoro (tuna belly) sushi

Hands down our favourite dish. The sushi rice, which is marinated with umeboshi (ume plum) vinegar, was a great complement to the sushi.

The wasabi, which was hand-grated before being served to us, was a huge bonus. None of that stuff from a packet, thank you very much.

Magic bowl (top up S$38 to get this instead of the mini chirashi don)

This unassuming-looking bowl might not look like much, but the magic bowl, which is made from the day's specials, packed a punch.

Ours had uni, ikura, shiroebi (baby white shrimp), along with other types of sashimi, and what we think was an avocado-based sauce.

Mixing it all up meant that every bite held an interesting mix of flavours, though we found ourselves reaching for our drinks because of how umami-rich it was.

We didn't snap a photo of the miso soup — but it was pretty much what you'd get at any decent Japanese restaurant.

Matcha ice cream

The matcha ice cream was a great way to end the meal. Not too sweet, though we would have liked the matcha flavour to be a little more pronounced.

Lunch specials

If time isn't on your side, or you want to have something that's a little easier on your wallet, you can also opt for their lunch specials.

Each set includes a salad, miso soup, chawanmushi, main course and dessert.

We tried the Pork Cheek Rice Bowl (S$28++). Other options include Bara Chirashi Don (S$26++), Kaisen Don, with an option to have it aburi-ed (S$58++), along with the A5 Kagoshima Wagyu Don 60g (S$68++).

The Pork Cheek Rice Bowl was so good, we couldn't help but to reach out for more despite being stuffed from the omakase set. The pork pretty much melted in your mouth, and the runny egg, along with the sauce, made the bowl a well-balanced one.

Now we're hungry again.

Unkai Sushi

Address: 1 Tanglin Road #01-10, Orchard Rendezvous Hotel, Singapore 247905

Opening hours: 11:30am to 2:30pm & 6pm to 10pm, daily

Top photos by Lee Wei Lin