Toast Box takes over Music Book Room at Bras Basah Complex

The Music Book Room, an iconic bookshop on the first floor of Bras Basah Complex, has been replaced by Toast Box.

It is Toast Box's 74th outlet.

The bookshop closed down at the end of February.

It sold music books, CDs and vinyl records for 43 years.

Toast Box, which started operating out of the space on Thursday, June 15, is paying homage to the past.

It is keeping the menu the same and retaining the old-school charm of the predecessor with a music-inspired theme.

The facade, signage, flooring and ceiling have been retained, with the wooden interiors, furniture, vinyl records, an antique gramophone and a piano paying tribute to the space.

The 75-year-old owner of Music Book Room is renting out the space to Toast Box.

Bras Basah Complex was built in 1980.

It was known as the “city of books” with over 30 bookshops between 1980s and the early 2000s.

Today, 10 bookshops and eight food and beverage outlets, including Toast Box, remain.

From June 15 to June 28, Bras Basah Complex Toast Box customers can get 10 per cent off any two curry chicken or laksa sets.

