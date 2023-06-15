Man, 20, arrested for allegedly punching police officer patrolling Tiong Bahru Road

The police have arrested a man who allegedly punched an officer at Tiong Bahru.

Man uncooperative and became aggressive

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) stated in its Jun. 15, 2023 news release that its officers were patrolling along Tiong Bahru Road.

The officers spotted three men and proceeded to conduct checks on them.

One of the men was allegedly uncooperative during the checks and became aggressive.

Arrested immediately

He then allegedly threw a punch at the officer’s face.

SPF said the officer sustained a laceration on his left cheek. The man was arrested immediately.

The man will be charged on Jun. 16 with one count of voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from the discharge of his duty.

If convicted, he can face up to seven years' jail, and a fine, or caning.

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image by Christopher Angel from Google Maps