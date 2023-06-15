Back

Man, 20, arrested for allegedly punching police officer patrolling Tiong Bahru Road

He will be charged on Jun. 16, 2023.

Fiona Tan | June 15, 2023, 05:43 PM

Events

The police have arrested a man who allegedly punched an officer at Tiong Bahru.

Man uncooperative and became aggressive

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) stated in its Jun. 15, 2023 news release that its officers were patrolling along Tiong Bahru Road.

The officers spotted three men and proceeded to conduct checks on them.

One of the men was allegedly uncooperative during the checks and became aggressive.

Arrested immediately

He then allegedly threw a punch at the officer’s face.

SPF said the officer sustained a laceration on his left cheek. The man was arrested immediately.

The man will be charged on Jun. 16 with one count of voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from the discharge of his duty.

If convicted, he can face up to seven years' jail, and a fine, or caning.

Top image by Christopher Angel from Google Maps

