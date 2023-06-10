UK tabloid The Sun uses China flag for S'pore in F1 calendar

British tabloid The Sun triggered some controversy amongst Singapore netizens after it mistakenly paired Singapore with a Chinese flag in a Formula 1 (F1) graphic calendar in a Jun. 1 article.

The mistake was popularised by an anonymous Facebook user who uploaded a screenshot of the graphic calendar on Facebook group, Complaint Singapore, after spotting the mistake.

The graphic calendar, which can be found at the bottom of the article, states, "Lewis Hamilton should only go to Ferrari if they almost double his salary in mammoth offer claims F1 expert."

This serves to inform readers of the past and upcoming F1 Grand Prix across the globe in 2023.

Not our five stars

While it had listed the correct date and track that will be used during Singapore Grand Prix 2023, the publication ended up putting the People's Republic of China's five-star red flag, rather than Singapore's national flag, next to Singapore.

The same mistake was repeated in another article The Sun published on Jun. 4, in which the tabloid included China's national flag, rather than Singapore's, in the article's cover image to showcase all the host countries for F1 races this year.

For those in doubt, China will not be hosting its Grand Prix in 2023 due to "ongoing difficulties presented by the Covid-19 situation", according to F1's official website.

At the bottom of the article, the graphic calendar showing F1 races in 2023 once again positioned the Chinese national flag next to Singapore, even though it had been updated to reflect the current stage of the championship.

Reactions

After the Facebook post went viral, a number of users took to the comments section to share their theories on why the mistake occurred.

While many criticised The Sun for their lack of knowledge about Asian countries, one commenter said he wasn't surprised as many foreigners had asked him previously whether Singapore is part of China.

Another user also speculated that the tabloid made the mistake on purpose to draw more traffic to the article.

Top image via The Sun