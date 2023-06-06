Back

The Hainan Story does S$9.90 Milo chicken cutlet, available from Jun. 15

Looks interesting.

Joshua Lee | June 06, 2023, 11:03 AM

Events

Do you like Milo? Do you like fried chicken?

Do you like them together?

Are you not aghast?

Then maybe this would be right up your alley.

The Hainan Story has partnered with Nestlé Professional to launch four new products that are made with Milo.

First off, there's the Made with Milo Hainanese Crispy Chicken Cutlet (S$9.90) that features The Hainan Story's signature chicken cutlet (fried boneless chicken leg, marinated with Cajun spices and breaded with potato chip and bread crumbs) dusted with Milo powder.

According to the F&B chain, the chocolatey Milo powder "enriches the cutlet's Hainanese BBQ sauce and side of French fries.

No worries if mixing sweet and savoury isn't your thing, the rest of the lineup caters to those with a sweet tooth.

The Made with Milo Toast (S$2.20) takes The Hainan Story’s popular fluffy thick toast doused in condensed milk and adds a blanket of Milo powder.

The Made with Milo Hainan Three Treasures (S$4.50) is a unique take on the popular yuan yang drink (kopi and teh), featuring the addition of Milo, as well as a dusting of Milo powder on top.

Lastly, the Made with Milo Swiss Roll (S$3.70 per slice; S$11.90 per roll) is a Milo sponge cake with Milo filling and served with Milo powder.

These new products will be available at all four The Hainan Story outlets from June 15:

  1. The Hainan Story Introduction (Hillion Mall)

  2. The Hainan Story Chapter One (Hotel Boss)

  3. The Hainan Story Chapter Two (Jewel Changi Airport)

  4. The Hainan Story Coffee House (NEX)

Prices quoted are subjected to prevailing service charge and GST.

All images courtesy of The Hainan Story. 

S'porean man, 47, suffers heart attack & dies during mountain bike event in M'sia

Condolences to the family.

June 06, 2023, 03:04 PM

Licensed plumbers can earn up to S$12,000 per month but high salary still can’t attract more to join

The industry still suffers from a shortage of labour despite the attractive salaries, according to a member of the Singapore Plumbing Society.

June 06, 2023, 02:51 PM

S'pore man, 43, books Grab Premium for mum, 'hunts' down unmoving car & finds driver eating at coffeeshop

He said he was "kinda tired" to send his mother home.

June 06, 2023, 02:41 PM

M'sia police arrest 2 men after 'fake police' chase car going from S'pore to Genting Highlands

Arrested.

June 06, 2023, 02:19 PM

Estonia, a small & digitally advanced country, opens new embassy offices, business hub in S'pore

More exchanges, more interactions.

June 06, 2023, 01:33 PM

S'pore girl, 7, does not want to get married ever, after being molested by man, 37

The victim also does not want her mother to be married to any men as well.

June 06, 2023, 01:21 PM

Polite monkey steals just 1 banana from large bunch at Changi Village hawker stall while stallholder busy

Thief with a moral code.

June 06, 2023, 12:30 PM

Police arrest 3 men, 20-50, after Singpass credentials allegedly misused to open bank accounts to receive scam victims' funds

Don't let others use your Singpass credentials and passwords.

June 06, 2023, 11:38 AM

Merlion spotted in China park, developers say it symbolises integration of Chinese & S'porean cultures

A Singapore Tourism Board spokesperson said the board is aware of the Merlion statues overseas.

June 06, 2023, 10:18 AM

Japanese journalist publicly apologises & bows to crows who swooped at him

He hopes that he and the crows can "move forward together and achieve a future of mutual happiness".

June 06, 2023, 10:08 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.