The Hainan Story does S$9.90 Milo chicken cutlet, available from Jun. 15

Do you like Milo? Do you like fried chicken?

Do you like them together?

Are you not aghast?

Then maybe this would be right up your alley.

The Hainan Story has partnered with Nestlé Professional to launch four new products that are made with Milo.

First off, there's the Made with Milo Hainanese Crispy Chicken Cutlet (S$9.90) that features The Hainan Story's signature chicken cutlet (fried boneless chicken leg, marinated with Cajun spices and breaded with potato chip and bread crumbs) dusted with Milo powder.

According to the F&B chain, the chocolatey Milo powder "enriches the cutlet's Hainanese BBQ sauce and side of French fries.

No worries if mixing sweet and savoury isn't your thing, the rest of the lineup caters to those with a sweet tooth.

The Made with Milo Toast (S$2.20) takes The Hainan Story’s popular fluffy thick toast doused in condensed milk and adds a blanket of Milo powder.

The Made with Milo Hainan Three Treasures (S$4.50) is a unique take on the popular yuan yang drink (kopi and teh), featuring the addition of Milo, as well as a dusting of Milo powder on top.

Lastly, the Made with Milo Swiss Roll (S$3.70 per slice; S$11.90 per roll) is a Milo sponge cake with Milo filling and served with Milo powder.

These new products will be available at all four The Hainan Story outlets from June 15:

Prices quoted are subjected to prevailing service charge and GST.

All images courtesy of The Hainan Story.