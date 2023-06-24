Back

Thai Supermarket food hall opens Jun. 27 at Aperia Mall, offers moo ping, boat noodles & flower crab salad

If you're too broke for Bangkok.

Ilyda Chua | June 24, 2023, 10:24 AM

Events

If you're looking to get the Thai foodie experience sans plane tickets, Aperia Mall might just be your best bet.

Come Jun. 27, a new food hall by Thai Supermarket will be opening, with all your favourite Thai delicacies.

What's on the menu

Here's a sneak peek of what's up at the food hall.

Trio prawn platter (pork belly and moo ping), S$32

Prawn cakes, S$8 for four pieces

Flower crab yum, S$28

Pad thai, S$11.90

Yellow coconut curry, S$19.90

Tastes like a hangover, S$59 (1l) and S$158 (3l)

Pork boat noodles, S$10.90

Thai Supermarket is located at #01-20, Aperia Mall, 12 Kallang Ave, Singapore 339511 (map).

Photos by Lee Wei Lin

