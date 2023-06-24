Thai Supermarket food hall opens Jun. 27 at Aperia Mall, offers moo ping, boat noodles & flower crab salad

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
If you're looking to get the Thai foodie experience sans plane tickets, Aperia Mall might just be your best bet.
Come Jun. 27, a new food hall by Thai Supermarket will be opening, with all your favourite Thai delicacies.
What's on the menu
Here's a sneak peek of what's up at the food hall.
Trio prawn platter (pork belly and moo ping), S$32
Prawn cakes, S$8 for four pieces
Flower crab yum, S$28
Pad thai, S$11.90
Yellow coconut curry, S$19.90
Tastes like a hangover, S$59 (1l) and S$158 (3l)
Pork boat noodles, S$10.90
Thai Supermarket is located at #01-20, Aperia Mall, 12 Kallang Ave, Singapore 339511 (map).
Photos by Lee Wei Lin
