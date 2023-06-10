5 people injured after glass pane suddenly falls at Tampines spectacle shop

A pane of glass suddenly fell down at a spectacle shop at an HDB block in Tampines on the afternoon of Jun. 9, shattering and injuring five people.

Amongst them, two or three of them were renovation workers who were removing the glass at the time of the incident, and the rest were passers-by, reported Shin Min Daily News.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed they received a call for assistance at Block 201E Tampines Street 23 on Friday at around 1pm.

SCDF subsequently conveyed five persons to Changi General Hospital.

What happened

When Shin Min arrived at the scene of the incident, the five individuals injured by the fallen glass had already been conveyed to the hospital.

However, a large patch of blood, glass shards, as well as tissues and gauze — both stained in blood — could still be found outside the shop.

According to a female witness, the workers had already removed one piece of glass successfully before they began removing the second piece, which suddenly fell down, making a huge sound.

She saw a worker sitting on the ground, who appeared to have sustained injuries to his arms and face.

While other individuals also sustained cuts on their hands, their injuries appeared relatively minor as compared to the aforementioned worker, who was conveyed onto the ambulance by paramedics using a stretcher, said the witness.

Doctor from nearby clinic rushed over to help injured workers

Another male witness also told Shin Min that after noticing the worker's wrist would not stop bleeding, residents rushed to nearby clinics for help.

Thankfully, a doctor from a clinic arrived to help out.

According to the doctor, at the time, many clinics were closed for lunch breaks, so he rushed over to help after being notified of the incident.

"I believe the glass shards had cut the [worker]'s artery. Otherwise, he wouldn't be bleeding for so long. As the situation was quite urgent, I tried to stop the bleeding by wrapping his arms tightly and treating his injuries with a bandage," added the doctor.

The doctor also said that while the worker had bled quite a bit, his condition was not life-threatening.

Shop owner intends to continue with renovation works

Speaking to Shin Min, the owner of the spectacle shop said he was still unclear why the glass fell.

However, he theorised that the glass might have been worn out because it had been used for quite a period of time.

He also shared that he would continue with the renovation works despite the incident.

