Man, 56, arrested after allegedly stabbing man, 57, in Tampines

The 57-year-old was semi-conscious when conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

Hannah Martens | June 16, 2023, 11:37 AM

Events

A 56-year-old man was arrested at a Tampines eatery on Jun. 15, 2023, after allegedly stabbing a 57-year-old man.

The police received a call for assistance at 12:40pm at Block 513 Tampines Central.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were also alerted to the incident at around 12:45pm.

The police said the 57-year-old was semi-conscious when conveyed to the hospital, which SCDF confirmed was Changi General Hospital.

The 56-year-old was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon.

A heated argument broke out at noon

Speaking to The Straits Times, the man who ran the chicken rice stall at U-Taste Restaurant said the men were drinking coffee when they got into a heated argument at 12pm.

The pair apparently stood up and shouted at each other.

The chicken rice seller said one of the men suddenly whipped out what looked like a flip knife from his backpack and pointed it at the other person.

The man wielding the knife then pushed the man to the ground and stabbed him several times, ST reported.

The victim then got up and picked up a chair to try and hit the man who stabbed him but was "wobbling", said the chicken rice seller.

The assailant fled the scene after the chicken rice seller shouted that the police were coming.

The witness also told ST that the victim laid in a pool of blood as people crowded around him before SPF and SCDF arrived.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photos via Google Maps and Canva

