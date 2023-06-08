Back

Clothes strewn around textile recycling bin in Tampines due to 'overfilling' not ransacking

Another reason for the overfilled bin was because of the school holiday and public holiday, said Cloop's co-founder.

Zi Shan Kow | June 08, 2023, 03:48 PM

Noticed some large yellow bins installed around your neighbourhood recently? These are for textile recycling, and were installed by local clothes swap organisation Cloop.

However, a recent photo spotlighted the mess around one bin in particular.

The photo showed bags of clothes strewn on the floor in front of the bin, and was shared on the Facebook group "Singapore Incidents".

Photo from Stanley Tan / FB

The picture, taken at Block 201E on Tampines Street 23, was shared on Jun. 2 and had some commenters speculating that the bin had been ransacked.

Issue caused by overfilling, not tampering

Mothership reached out to Cloop.

Co-founder Tan Yin Ling explained that the issue was not due to tampering but an "overfilling issue", as most of the plastic bags the items were packed in were intact.

According to her, the incident was due to a combination of multiple factors.

One reason is that it had been on a public holiday, which also coincided with the June school holidays, and this could have led to more donations.

Another is that this bin in particular is relatively new, so its usage patterns are not yet "fully understood" by the organisation.

Tan said that this bin is part of a larger trial currently running at five sites in Tampines, and the bins were deployed at the end of February.

She described the usage of the bins in Tampines thus far as "high" and she foresees more bins being deployed after the end of the trial.

Over time, these bins are also less likely to be overfilled as Cloop can implement resources and collection points to match their usage, said Tan.

More donations than ever

Tan said Cloop resolves bin complaints received via their social media channels and website within 24 hours.

In this case, the organisation cleared and collected all recyclables two days after the photo of the mess was posted online.

Photo from Cloop.

She shared that "extra monitoring" will be conducted at this bin over the next two weeks and collection will be done every three days.

The organisation will also consider adding another bin, or increasing its servicing frequency.

Across Singapore, Tan notes that the amount of recyclables deposited in Cloop bins has been increasing as more residents become aware of the initiative, shared Tan.

She added that Cloop is currently experiencing a higher participation rate than the period during Christmas and Chinese New Year, which is when residents typically spring clean.

"We are happy that there’s an increased demand for our bins and textile recycling, and [are] looking forward to working with all town councils to bring this to every estate!"

