Hole-in-the-wall Clementi shop sells Taiwanese-inspired desserts from S$4.80, opens till 2am daily

Potential supper spot.

Belle Tay | June 30, 2023, 02:45 PM

Bing Duo Duo is a shop that sells Taiwanese-inspired shaved ice, also known as bao bing.

Their shaved ice desserts range from S$4.80 to S$9.80.

They have a wide variety of shaved ice desserts, with some topped with slices of cheesecake or durian puree.

Bing Duo Duo recently opened a new outlet in Clementi.

Those looking for a sweet supper spot may enjoy this as the Clementi outlet is open from 5pm to 2am.

What's on the menu

The menu features shaved ice with traditional toppings like fruits, grass jelly and red bean.

There are also more interesting toppings such as cheesecake, Oreo cookies and Speculoos biscuits.

Besides shaved ice, they sell yoghurt-based desserts as well.

Here is their full menu:

Photo from Bingduoduosg's Instagram

For people that do not want to take the journey to the West, there is also the original outlet at Serangoon. (but it closes at 11pm, no supper for you.)

Details

14 Clementi Rd 129743

Opening hours: 5pm - 2am, daily

941 Upper Serangoon Rd 534709

Opening hours: 1:30pm - 11:30pm, daily

Top image from Bingduoduo's Instagram page

