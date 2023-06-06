Taiwan man warns that Ukraine battlefield is not about winning glory, volunteers should not be a burden

A Taiwanese man, who said he volunteered as a soldier in Ukraine, recently took to social media to share his experience about fighting in a real war.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is in its 16th month and the situation continues to show no sign of abating.

Served in the French Foreign Legion

The unnamed man, who introduced himself as a Taiwanese born after 1990, said he served for five years in the 13th Demi-Brigade of the French Foreign Legion as a “Designated Marksman”.

After retiring in 2022, he joined the International Legion of Territorial Defence of Ukraine and served in the first battalion, before returning to Taiwan.

In a Twitter post dated Jun. 4, the man said that he received multiple private messages from those who were interested ever since he revealed his involvement in the war.

自從曝光了我在烏克蘭的作戰的經歷後

那些詢問如何加入烏克蘭國際兵團的私信

也如同雪花般的湧入



為了避免麻煩和打預防針

我在這邊特別寫一篇文，免得更多的人看到我的故事後

一頭腦熱的就想報名國際兵團

As of time of writing, his tweet has garnered more than 740,000 views and 6,200 likes.

As of time of writing, his tweet has garnered more than 740,000 views and 6,200 likes.

Think twice before joining

The man began documenting his experience in the war-torn country on Feb. 7, regularly posting photos and updates about the situation.

However, he decided to share a more in-depth writeup of his experience so as to warn others against signing up for the international volunteer legion without sufficient consideration.

“I do not want to see people hurt or die in the war because of me,” he stated.

He hoped that by sharing his on-the-ground experience, others can truly understand the challenging situation in Ukraine, as well as think twice before making a decision.

What does one need to consider?

1. Money

The man said that the first consideration was one’s expenses, such as air tickets to Eastern Europe, buying new combat equipment and additional tactical equipment like night vision goggles.

He spent over NT$300,000 (S$13,200) during his time there, and noted that having sufficient financial resources to fund equipment and related expenses might make one’s life easier.

2. Physical fitness

The man moved on to talk about the importance of physical fitness.

“Many people may have experience using guns, or even playing survival games, [...] but the most basic yet important thing was physical ability."

He remarked that while combat skills can be picked up, physical ability requires long-term training and cultivation.

The man said that his full body gear, coupled with weapons and ammunition, weighed between 30 to 60 kilograms, and that urban warfare might involve fighting for up to 10 hours without resting.

He recounted having many teammates who were not physically fit had trouble keeping up and posed a “burden” to others as they put the team at risk.

3. Language

The man added that the international legion used English to communicate, and highlighted that fluency was crucial so as to understand missions and superiors’ commands.

“Even if you were from a special forces unit which had been through many battles, if you cannot communicate with your comrades and superiors, you will just be an idiot in their eyes. War is not a solo heroic game, it is an art of teamwork.”

4. Combat skills

Next was the necessary combat skills for the battlefield.

The man said that it was imperative to learn how to use a range of weapons other than just a rifle, such as anti-armour weapons, machine guns and grenade launchers.

In addition to operating weapons, one would need to have skills such as first-aid, mapping, radio communication and single combat, among others.

Although basic training will be provided, it was for building on one’s existing military experience and familiarising with the weapons or teams there.

The man also commented that it was “irresponsible behaviour” to go out to the battlefield while fighting blindly and merely relying on one’s teammates.

5. Will & mentality

The final consideration was one’s will and mentality.

Describing the difficult conditions of war, the man said that one’s mentality can be negatively affected by the “pressure of life and death in the battlefield, panic attacks triggered by heavy shelling, the death of teammates.”

“My unit had a 50 per cent casualty rate, while 20 per cent of my teammates were killed in battle. My platoon was almost wiped out twice, and I was the only one who was lucky enough to escape unscathed both times." “We are not filming a movie, it will not be as easy and passionate, and it is not cool at all. War has nothing romantic about it.”

“We are not Ukrainian soldiers, who have no choice to retreat in order to protect their homeland,” the man continued, expressing his disappointment at those who quit because they could.

Realities on the battlefield

Concluding his writeup, the Taiwanese man acknowledged that he was not trying to say that he was professional or performed well as a soldier, as there were indeed many exceptional fighters.

However, he sincerely hoped that those who read about his experience would be able to make a comprehensive assessment of their own abilities before enlisting to join the war effort.

“We all wish to be of help rather than become a burden as this would drain Ukraine’s precious war resources, (and) you may even get yourself or your teammates killed.”

He called for those who are considering joining to think about potential consequences if they were to get injured or disabled while fighting, but he was not stopping others from enlisting.

“On the ever-changing battlefield, you may be unable to cope with various unexpected situations. There will not be any babysitter on the battlefield.” Finally, the battlefield should not be a place to gain fame, nor is it a place for you to achieve glory and be a hero. War is about hurting others or getting hurt. In return, there will be endless pain and suffering.”

Nevertheless, he sincerely wished all those who were ready to dedicate themselves to the war a best of luck and their safe return.

Foreign fighters in Ukraine

The man is supposedly one among the thousands of foreign fighters who have travelled to Ukraine to join the war effort.

Among them, it was estimated that around 10 were from Taiwan, BBC reported.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has resonated with Taiwan, which China sees as its core interest and seeks to reunify with it.

In November 2022, a Taiwanese volunteer named Tseng Sheng-guang died while fighting for Ukraine, and was later honoured by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to Focus Taiwan.

Tseng, the first Taiwanese volunteer to die in the war, had also been part of the International Legion of Territorial Defence of Ukraine.

Top images via Twitter/@sds51141892