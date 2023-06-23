Back

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon to perform in S’pore on Aug. 20, 2023

!!!

Fasiha Nazren | June 23, 2023, 11:33 PM

Events

Good news, SONEs.

Kim Taeyeon, the leader of South Korean girl group Girls’ Generation, is set to hold a concert in Singapore on Aug. 20, 2023.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TaeYeon (@taeyeon_ss)

The “INVU” singer announced the schedule of “The Odd of Love” tour on June 23.

Apart from Singapore, she will also be touring at other Asia cities including Taipei, Tokyo, Jakarta, Manila and Bangkok.

Venue and ticketing details will be available soon.

Top image from @taeyeon_ss on Instagram.

S'porean man, 22, jailed for preying on girls aged 11 - 15, keeping hundreds of child abuse videos

He posed as a 15-year-old boy to try and get them talk to him.

June 24, 2023, 09:38 AM

Firsthand: The nicest lady in Mei Ling contemplates closing iconic Long Hwee stationery shop after 55 years

Schoolchildren have come and gone. But the shop still remains — for now.

June 24, 2023, 09:07 AM

No-contest elections are bad, but too many contenders could also be undesirable: Walter Woon

Not “the more the merrier”.

June 24, 2023, 08:08 AM

M'sian police looking for S'porean petrol-pumping pair involved in delivery rider donnybrook

They said SPF is assisting with the investigation.

June 23, 2023, 11:07 PM

Mediacorp calefare jailed for taking photo of actor in toilet & posting in chat, writing 'who want see his k* k* j***'

The actor found out about it and told the police he was "extremely traumatised".

June 23, 2023, 08:06 PM

NParks culled around 50 wild boars caught within Zhenghua Nature Park since 2019

Majority of these boars were lone males that ventured out of nature reserves to look for foraging territory.

June 23, 2023, 06:42 PM

Red Velvet's Yeri really wants to try kaya toast in S'pore

Now we want kaya toast too.

June 23, 2023, 06:08 PM

Local student artists raising S$100,000 for charity through exhibition at Ion Orchard

The youngest artist is only 12 years old.

June 23, 2023, 05:42 PM

10 English Cocker Spaniels up for adoption in S'pore after breeder closes down

So cute.

June 23, 2023, 05:17 PM

School gets holiday if student gets Taylor Swift to perform in school for free: Chan Chun Sing

Wildest dreams.

June 23, 2023, 04:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.