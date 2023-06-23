Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon to perform in S’pore on Aug. 20, 2023

Good news, SONEs.

Kim Taeyeon, the leader of South Korean girl group Girls’ Generation, is set to hold a concert in Singapore on Aug. 20, 2023.

The “INVU” singer announced the schedule of “The Odd of Love” tour on June 23.

TAEYEON CONCERT TOUR 2023

‘The ODD Of LOVE’



SEOUL ➫ 2023.06.03-04 (FINISHED)

HONG KONG ➫ 2023.06.10 (FINISHED)

TAIPEI ➫ 2023.06.24

TOKYO ➫ 2023.07.08-09

JAKARTA ➫ 2023.07.22

MANILA ➫ 2023.07.30

BANGKOK ➫ 2023.08.12-13

SINGAPORE ➫ 2023.08.20#태연 #TAEYEON#TheODDOfLOVE… pic.twitter.com/uJVG7h6Nlf — TAEYEON Official (@TAEYEONsmtown) June 23, 2023

Apart from Singapore, she will also be touring at other Asia cities including Taipei, Tokyo, Jakarta, Manila and Bangkok.

Venue and ticketing details will be available soon.

Top image from @taeyeon_ss on Instagram.