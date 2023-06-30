Back

Swissbake to sell gourmet loaves from S$2 each to celebrate 20th Anniversary

Run, don't walk.

| Keyla Supharta | Sponsored | June 30, 2023, 11:00 AM

Events

Attention all bread lovers.

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Swissbake will be offering four of its gourmet loaves from S$2 each for the entire month of July.

You can get a hold of your bread from any supermarket carrying the Swissbake loaves like Cold Storage, Fairprice Finest, MarketPlace or online supermarkets like Redmart.

Bread on sale

Here are the four gourmet loaves you can purchase from S$2:

  • Baguette: S$2 (U.P. S$3.45)

  • Wholemeal Toast: S$2 (U.P. S$4.20)

  • Pain de Campagne: S$2.50 (U.P. S$6.60)

  • Multigrain Loaf: S$2.50 (U.P. S$6.60)

Bread pudding workshop

You can also stand a chance to win a pair of tickets to Swissbake’s #BATTERWITHUS Bread Pudding Workshop.

Simply purchase your Swissbake bread with Mastercard and submit the receipt online.

During the one-hour course, winners will get to learn the different types of bread suitable to make bread pudding, the brief introduction and history of bread pudding, and an explanation of the key ingredients needed to make bread pudding, among many things.

The tickets are worth S$136 per pair, and there are 15 pairs to be won. You can find out more about the workshop here.

Here’s how you can win a pair of tickets to the bread pudding workshop:

  1. Purchase any Swissbake bread at any supermarket islandwide.

  2. Pay with Mastercard and submit the receipt and your contact details via an online form.

  3. Participating period will be from Jul. 1 to Jul. 31, 2023.

  4. Winners will be announced on Aug. 2.

Here are additional details on the workshop:

Workshop dates: Aug. 12, Aug. 19, Aug. 26

Workshop time: 3pm to 4pm

Location: Swissbake Central, 6 Eu Tong Sen St, #01-53 Clarke Quay Central, Singapore 059817

20th anniversary

Established in 2003, Swissbake offers a selection of freshly baked European-style gourmet bread, viennoiseries, as well as cake and pastries.

With “naturally fresh” as its brand philosophy, the halal-certified bakery uses natural and healthy ingredients without added preservatives or artificial colouring.

It has established its retail presence in over 100 supermarkets across the country including NTUC FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, CS Fresh, Cold Storage, and Market Place.

You can head down to any of these supermarkets to get a hold of your S$2 gourmet loaves.

Top image courtesy of Swissbake.

