Back

Superman spotted jogging instead of flying across Bukit Batok road

Some heroes still wear capes.

Syahindah Ishak | June 07, 2023, 04:39 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

It looks like Clark Kent Superman has left Metropolis to spend some time in Singapore.

Superman spotted at Bukit Batok

In a TikTok video posted on Jun. 4, 2023, an elderly man dressed as Superman was seen jogging across the road at Bukit Batok East Avenue 6, probably in a hurry to perform some life-saving function.

Gif adapted from engr.unclekiko/TikTok.

Or maybe he was just trying to quickly get to the other side of the road when the traffic light turned red, as seen in the video.

Gif adapted from engr.unclekiko/TikTok.

It is unclear who the man is or why he was dressed as Superman.

Here is the full TikTok video:

@engr.unclekiko Superman in Singapore#superman #superheroes #superheroesmarvel #viralvideo #viraltiktok #singapore #bukitbatok #fyp #fypシ #fypシ゚viral #foryoupage ♬ Superman - Main Theme - 101 Strings Orchestra

Superman too old to fly now?

The video has gotten over 13,600 views and more than 160 comments on TikTok as of Jun. 7 afternoon.

A Facebook post of the same video garnered over 50,000 views.

Most commenters quipped that Superman is too old to fly now, which could explain why he had to cross the road like us mere mortals.

One commenter claimed that Superman came to Singapore to enjoy his retirement life.

Meanwhile, TikTok user @Vynz was asking the important questions.

Top images via engr.unclekiko/TikTok.

We need to be 'realists with a quiet optimism': Desmond Lee on climate change

He also described how he envisions Singapore would look like in 2050.

June 07, 2023, 03:34 PM

'Pontianak' entity sighted at JB immigration complex, not Tuas Checkpoint

Not only crowded with people.

June 07, 2023, 03:31 PM

Spies, backchannels & agency of small countries: Shangri-La Dialogue 2023 sub-plots other than US-China

A busy weekend for all involved.

June 07, 2023, 03:12 PM

192 bottles of undeclared alcohol seized from cargo container at Pasir Panjang Terminal

One of three cases highlighted by ICA which occurred within a span of three weeks.

June 07, 2023, 02:02 PM

Buff durian daddy on TikTok poses a thorny issue for M'sians

He also runs his family's keropok lekor business.

June 07, 2023, 12:40 PM

Haidilao S'pore giving free red pot with delivery of 1 or 2 pax set meal

Cute pots.

June 07, 2023, 12:02 PM

Large summer-themed inflatables, roving balloonist & prizes to win at City Square Mall this June Holidays

Lots of fun!

June 07, 2023, 11:55 AM

Submissions for S$50,000 NUS S'pore History Prize now open, fiction & non-fiction works welcome

This is the third iteration of the prize.

June 07, 2023, 11:35 AM

Car smashes against lamp post in Yishun, driver arrested for driving without licence

Police investigations are ongoing.

June 07, 2023, 11:29 AM

32 bus services affected in June due to NDP 2023 combined rehearsals

Take note if you are out during the weekends.

June 07, 2023, 11:07 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.