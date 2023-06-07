Superman spotted jogging instead of flying across Bukit Batok road

It looks like Clark Kent Superman has left Metropolis to spend some time in Singapore.

Superman spotted at Bukit Batok

In a TikTok video posted on Jun. 4, 2023, an elderly man dressed as Superman was seen jogging across the road at Bukit Batok East Avenue 6, probably in a hurry to perform some life-saving function.

Or maybe he was just trying to quickly get to the other side of the road when the traffic light turned red, as seen in the video.

It is unclear who the man is or why he was dressed as Superman.

Here is the full TikTok video:

Superman too old to fly now?

The video has gotten over 13,600 views and more than 160 comments on TikTok as of Jun. 7 afternoon.

A Facebook post of the same video garnered over 50,000 views.

Most commenters quipped that Superman is too old to fly now, which could explain why he had to cross the road like us mere mortals.

One commenter claimed that Superman came to Singapore to enjoy his retirement life.

Meanwhile, TikTok user @Vynz was asking the important questions.

Top images via engr.unclekiko/TikTok.