100 years of Warner Bros.: Giant Looney Tunes inflatable playground at Suntec City

If you’re looking for fun activities this June holiday, look no further.

Warner Bros. is celebrating its 100th anniversary, and everyone from the young to the young at heart is invited to the party.

Warner Bros. 100

What is the one thing that Looney Tunes, Harry Potter, DC Comics, Scooby-Doo, Tom and Jerry, FRIENDS and The Lord of the Rings all have in common?

The answer is that they all belong under one roof: Warner Bros..

No matter what generation you’re from, Warner Bros. has been, consciously or subconsciously, taking up screens since 1923.

This means that Warner Bros. has just reached an impressive milestone: Providing 100 years of entertainment to audiences globally.

To mark the occasion, Warner Bros. has a one-month extravaganza from May to June 2023.

You can look forward to exciting activities, a never-before-seen crossover between Warner Bros.’ universes, and new limited-edition collectable merchandise.

Bouncy fun with Looney Tunes at Suntec City

From May 25 to Jun. 25, 2023, witness your favourite Looney Tunes characters come to life at Suntec City Tower 1 and 2 atrium.

Giant inflatable attraction

There will be free-to-play giant inflatable attractions featuring fan-favourite characters like Bugs Bunny, Tweety Bird and Daffy Duck for kiddos aged four to 12 to bounce to their hearts’ content.

To book a free 20-minute slot, all you have to do is present your Suntec+ membership at the door.

For those who are not a Suntec+ member, fret not, you can register online on the spot and it is completely free.

Retail pop-up

End the day by bringing home some specially curated limited-edition memorabilia from the pop-up retail store.

This includes newly launched collections from Cow Play Cow Moo featuring the Warner Bros. 100 (WB100) Looney Tunes mashup as universes collide for WB100.

Familiar Looney Tunes characters like Bugs Bunny and Tweety Bird will dress up as other characters from fan-favourite Warner Bros. franchises such as DC, Wizarding World, Scooby Doo, and more.

The Looney Tunes crew will also go local with and star alongside Singaporean elements such as kopi, bubble tea and the rainbow bread ice cream sandwich in the Enchanté apparel collection.

The apparels are available in adult and kid sizes so there's something for everyone in the family.

And that’s not all.

Shoppers also get a chance to take home collectibles from the limited-edition WB100 Looney Tunes & DC mashup collection.

As part of the purchase-with-purchase promotion, shoppers have the exclusive opportunity to buy the WB100 lunch box, water bottle, tote bag, and travel blanket with every S$50 spent at Suntec City.

Crazy Toys Fair: Takashimaya 30th anniversary edition

The fun doesn’t end there.

Grab your favourite Warner Bros. merchandise from WB100, DC, Wizarding World, and Looney Tunes at Takashimaya.

The Crazy Toys Fair is back at Takashimaya Square at basement 2 for less than two weeks only from Jun. 13-25, 2023.

The full range of merchandise from Lego, Funko, Spin Master, Enchanté and more will also be available there.

Witches, wizards and muggles can keep an eye out for the Wizarding World Lego sets.

The sets allow Harry Potter fans to recreate iconic scenes from the films from the comforts of their own home.

Shoppers can refresh their children’s back-to-school gear with DC-themed swag.

What’s more, shoppers stand to walk away with a limited-edition WB100 drawstring bag when they spend above S$50 on Warner Bros. products, while stocks last.

100 years of Warner Bros. Shopee campaign

If you have spotted a product that you like but missed the chance to bring it home, fret not.

Warner Bros. merchandise will also be available on Shopee for a limited period from May 20 to Jun. 24, 2023.

Those with a penchant for wearing hats can look out for New Era’s latest WB100 Looney Tunes mashups superhero characters caps.

Those looking for something to keep their kiddos entertained during the school holidays, can consider Wizarding World-themed craft kits from Sophie & Toffee.

Also choose from wearable Warner Bros. merch such as the Wonder Woman collection from iORA’s latest collection.

Like before, there will be a giveaway with every S$50 spent.

This time, shoppers have a chance of walking away with a Luggage Strap & Tag from May 20 to Jun. 11, 2023, while stocks last.

Top spenders will get to participate in an exclusive giveaway to win more Warner Bros. merchandise.

The top three spenders will win a prize worth S$200 while the fourth and fifth will take home a prize worth S$130.

If you’d like to find out more about WB100 and/ or browse the collections on Shopee, click here.

Other WB100 Launches

But wait, there’s more.

Collect figurines from the exclusive POP MART MOLLY x WB100 series.

Or snag a WB100 EZ-Link Card design, featuring the lovable Tom and Jerry and the “Singing In The Rain” mashup.

The EZ-Link Card is available at selected vending machines from Jun. 14.

Last but not least, deck yourself in WB100 apparel from the popular lifestyle brand Skechers.

With so many WB100 goodies lined up, what are you waiting for?

The author of this Warner Bros. sponsored article can’t wait for the second season of HBO’s House of the Dragon to drop.

Top image by Fiona Tan