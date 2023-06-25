New crustless, fuss-free Sunshine Poketto Sandwich with filling so convenient & light I can eat 3 for fun

Nothing fills my heart with song like crustless bread.

It's not that I don't like to eat crust or that I'm a fussy eater.

It's just that I like uniform textures when it comes to bread.

And I like my bread with filling.

So, when I stumbled upon the new Sunshine Poketto Sandwich readily sold in the supermarket and noticed that it was crustless with filling, I felt like I manifested this.

For the uninitiated, the Sunshine Poketto Sandwich is a product of Japanese technology.

Two slices of bread hold the filling -- wild blueberry, Belgian chocolate or peanut butter -- sandwiched and sealed inside to ensure no spillage for a mess-free, fuss-free eating experience.

In other words, if you, like me, always get food all over your mouth, you no longer will when you eat the Sunshine Poketto Sandwich.

Only crustless sandwich with sealed filling

I can imagine you mutter under your breath that you can also make these types of sandwiches by yourself, but hear me out.

At S$1.50 a piece, this is a pocket-friendly, wallet-friendly snack accessible anytime of the day.

You don't even need to buy a whole loaf of sliced bread and a bottle of jam just to prepare one snack in advance.

The most effortful bit is walking into the shop and taking it off the shelf.

The best bit though?

You can toast it because it fits in any toaster.

A shoutout to the first genius who looked at bread one fine day and decided to cook it again.

Oh yeast.

This type of bread hits different because this whole sequence took like 120 seconds.

And the filling didn't ooze out into the toaster.

It just oozed out into my mouth when I bit into it.

The chocolate was rich and smooth, which contrasted with the crispy outside of the toasted bread.

Eaten warm, one piece felt like it just was not enough.

Moreover, the bread tasted so good it could be eaten on its own sans chocolate filling – a most generous compliment for the bread if there ever was one.

Peanut butter flavour rocks

So, it comes as little wonder that the Sunshine Poketto Sandwich with the peanut butter filling has captured the imagination of Japanese consumers.

It's the best-selling flavour in Japan.

And it's not hard to see why.

It tastes just like what my mum makes for me -- except she didn't.

I can even eat it in the car and nothing would fall out.

No fears of making a mess.

No crumbs, nothing.

And trust me when I say it is a light snack -- light enough to be a pre-workout quick bite.

As proof: I can comfortably stand on my head as usual after eating one whole piece.

If I had no self-control, I would have eaten three in a row.

The peanut butter was a blend of savoury sweet, but smooth.

For peanut butter lovers, we always run the risk of slapping on too much of it.

In this case, the serving was just right for the task at hand – a light snack without the need to overdose on peanut butter.

Following hot on the heels of the two flavours, a wild blueberry flavour Sunshine Poketto Sandwich made of real wild blueberries has been launched.

The filling is fruity, tangy, and sweet, while the bread is still just as wholesome.

Light & tasty

With the freshness sealed in with each packet, the Sunshine Poketto Sandwich is most suited for those feeling peckish and who don't really like cleaning up.

Find a kitchen knife? Slather your own filling? Wash up?

Nah.

As an on-the-go pantry snack, it works wonders.

Sixty seconds in the toaster and my colleagues could smell it from the other end of the office.

Works great as a bait too.

Their verdict?

Peanut butter was creamy and rich, and a crowd pleaser.

Wild blueberry tasted just like a candy and jam combo, which felt very nostalgic.

The Belgian chocolate was just the right amount of sweetness and richness -- and the best one out of the toaster as it was gooey and warm.

For the adventurous, as well as those who can’t decide which Poketto to have, there is always the option of putting one and one together.

For those who want peanut butter and jelly, they can always stack the peanut butter Poketto with the wild blueberry Poketto for the ultimate taste that resembles the good old peanut butter and jelly combo.

For those who want to trip out, try stacking all three types of Poketto – peanut butter, wild blueberry, and Belgian chocolate together for the ultimate hit.

This sponsored post was brought to you by Sunshine.

All photos by Aisyah Iskandar