Sunday morning rain brings respite to S'pore as temperatures fall to 21.4°C

Sunday morning rain fell across Singapore bringing some respite from the heat.

Temperatures fell to 21.4°C in Newton on June 18, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore.

Rain was recorded in the western, southern, and central parts of the island at 8am, and spread to the north and northeast within an hour.

Rainy weather will persist past noon before conditions turn cloudy in the afternoon, according to the weather forecast.

The Kent Ridge area in the southwest of Singapore received 49.2mm of rain since midnight.

Short respite

But this cool weather is not expected to last.

The second half of June 2023 is predicted to be drier than the first half of the month, according to MSS on June 16.

More warm days are expected in the coming fortnight compared to the first half of the month.

During the second half of June 2023, the daily maximum temperature is forecast to be around 34°C on most days.

The daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 35°C on a few days when there is less cloud cover.

Warm and humid conditions can also be expected on some nights when prevailing winds from the southeast or south blow warm and humid air from the sea to Singapore.

On those nights, minimum night-time temperatures of up to 29°C can be expected, particularly over the southeastern parts of the island.

Localised short-duration thundery showers may still occur in the afternoon over parts of the island on some days.

