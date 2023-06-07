Back

Submissions for S$50,000 NUS S'pore History Prize now open, fiction & non-fiction works welcome

This is the third iteration of the prize.

Paul Rin | June 07, 2023, 11:35 AM

Events

Calling all history buffs, the Department of History at NUS’ Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences announced on Jun. 1 that the call for nominations for the 2024 NUS Singapore History Prize is now open.

Launched in 2014, the NUS Singapore History Prize aims to spur interest and understanding of Singapore’s history to non-academic audiences, encouraging greater discussion about Singapore’s place in the world.

Administered by the Department of History, the prize is awarded every three years and carries a cash award of S$50,000.

Put into words by Kishore Mahbubani from the NUS Asia Research Institute, chair of the prize jury:

“The great paradox about Singapore is that while we have an outstanding history as a nation, we have few outstanding history books about our nation.

The whole world is interested in learning more about the unique success story of Singapore. At the same time, the younger generations of Singaporeans are equally curious about this unique Singapore story.

The goal of the NUS Singapore History Prize is to unleash a new burst of historical writing on Singapore, about both the pre-independence and post-independence periods of Singapore’s history.”

Interested in the S$50,000 prize? Here are the criteria

Submissions can take the form of both non-fiction and fiction work from around the world as long as they focus on Singapore’s history.

They must be written in English or translated into English.

They must be published between Jun. 1, 2021 and May 31, 2024.

Participants can also submit other creative works as long as they have clear historical themes about Singapore.

The winner of the 2024 NUS Singapore History Prize will be selected by a five-member jury panel.

Past winners

Past winners have written about Kampong Gelam and the 14th century port of Singapore.

“The history of Singapore is not a static story. New information and insights keep emerging, as demonstrated by the works of the first two prizewinners," said Mahbubani.

"I hope that the new submissions will once again surface similar new insights.”

For more information about the NUS Singapore History Prize and submission guidelines, please visit their website.

