HK director Stephen Chow looking for 'beautiful, intelligent' women for new Shaolin Soccer movie

Legendary Hong Kong director Stephen Chow announced on his 61st birthday that he is making a new Shaolin Soccer film, but this time with women.

On Jun. 22, 2023, Chow wrote on his Instagram that his birthday wish was "to spend an unforgettable time" with a big group of young women for his new movie Shaolin Women's Soccer.

He went on to specify that he was looking for "young, beautiful, finely-built, intelligent and sporty women from various nationalities" to be in his film.

Chow added that the more applications, the merrier, and he would not be intimidated by an overwhelming crowd.

He also said he would only be worried if applicants are not "outstanding".

You can see Chow's comments below on Instagram, with a perhaps less-than-perfect translation into English.

Those interested can send in recent photos and details of themselves to [email protected].

However, Chow warned not to send "photoshopped" photos as it "will never work".

Top photos via Stephen Chow/Instagram