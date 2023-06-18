'Squid Game' season 2: 4 new cast members to join returning ones, including Lee Jung Jae

“Squid Game” season two will have four new cast members who will be joining returning ones.

Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Sung Hoon and Yang Dong Guen have been named to be in the next season.

Netflix made the announcement at its Tudum event out of Brazil on Saturday, June 17.

The returning cast members include Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo, who have main roles in Season 1.

The second season is set to premiere on Netflix in 2024.

Director Hwang Donghyuk said at a Netflix press conference in September 2022: “We will start shooting season two next year [in 2023] and it’ll be released the following year.”

Background

“Squid Game” turned out to be a massive hit for Netflix.

It pulled in 1.65 billion hours of viewing in 28 days.

There was doubt initially that the show will work on audiences due to its graphic and gratuitous violence.

It was rejected by actors and investors for 10 years before making it on Netflix.

This was followed by historical Emmy wins for the “Squid Game” cast and crew, with 14 nominations.

The series eventually won six trophies, including outstanding directing, production design, special visual effects, stunt performance.

Emmys were also awarded to Lee You Mi for actress in a guest role and lead actor Lee Jung Jae, who also became the first Asian actor ever to win in the category.

Top photo via Netflix