S'pore woman, 60, finds out boyfriend, 64, dead in Ang Mo Kio HDB flat after losing contact for a few days

A 60-year-old woman in Singapore was left heartbroken after finding out that her 64-year-old boyfriend, who she had lost contact with for days, had passed away in his HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio.

The woman, surnamed Chan (transliteration from Mandarin), told Shin Min Daily News that she didn't think too much about his lack of contact as her boyfriend, surnamed Ho (transliteration from Mandarin), had done so previously when he was hospitalised.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force confirmed they were alerted to a case of unnatural death in a residential unit at Block 645 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 at around 1:15pm on Jun. 8.

A 64-year-old man was found lying motionless in the unit and pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Neighbours had never seen Ho's relatives or friends visiting him

When Shin Min arrived at Ho's flat on Jun. 8, the unit had already been cordoned off by the police.

The man's neighbours were also seen shutting their doors, as well as windows, tightly and spraying deodorant to neutralise any foul smell.

According to residents who live on Ho's floor, the elderly man had been staying at the block for more than 20 years.

However, he rarely interacted with his neighbours, and they had never seen his relatives or friends pay a visit.

"He shared previously that he had worked three jobs before his retirement, which included selling vegetables at the market and becoming a part-time cleaner. He was a very diligent person who left home early in the morning and came back late at night," the neighbours added.

Ho & Chan had been together for more than 10 years

According to Chan, while she had been in a relationship with Ho for more than 10 years, they lived separately, with Ho staying in Ang Mo Kio and her staying in Toa Payoh.

The couple also didn't register for marriage despite having joked about getting registered previously.

"Both of us were getting old, and we had been keeping each other company [over the years]. He had loved me dearly," shared Chan.

Ho told Chan he wasn't feeling well before his passing

Chan also revealed that Ho's doctor had advised him to get a pacemaker implant previously as he had always been afflicted with heart ailments.

However, Ho was reluctant because he was worried it would make him prone to lightning strikes.

Before his passing, Ho also told Chan that he wasn't feeling well and didn't want to eat much.

"The last time I saw him was six days ago. At that time, I noticed he wasn't feeling well, so I asked him to stay over at my place for the night so that I could take care of him. However, he insisted on going home," recounted Chan.

During the days when she lost contact with Ho, Chan also tried contacting the hospital to search for his whereabouts, but she couldn't confirm whether he was admitted because she didn't have his NRIC number.

Top images via Shin Min Daily News & Google Maps