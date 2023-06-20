Fight breaks out at Hougang kopitiam after smokers litter cigarette butts on nearby grass patch

Two men, aged 53 and 63, were arrested for affray after the duo allegedly engaged in a fight at a kopitiam in Hougang on the evening of Jun. 16.

The scene of the fight was captured by an onlooker and was subsequently shared by Facebook page Singapore Incidents.

According to the video, a woman in a white shirt could be seen arguing with a man in a grey t-shirt while pointing towards two men who were fighting at the corner with a bottle.

The duo only stopped fighting when they noticed that the dispute between the two men had escalated.

The man in grey tried to intervene by pulling away the man in a black shirt, but he didn't manage to do so because the other man, who was wearing a green shirt, was holding onto the man in black tightly.

At one point, the man in green also kicked the man in black in the head.

The fight was finally put to an end after a man in indigo successfully pulled away the man in black and ushered him outside the kopitiam.

Nevertheless, after getting off the ground with the help of two women, the man in green continued arguing with the man in black until the end of the video.

Fight started due to cigarette butt littering

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, a woman who was involved in the dispute, surnamed Toh (transliteration from Mandarin), shared that she and her siblings were having dinner with their 86-year-old mother at the kopitiam for the first time that day.

At the time, they were sitting in a corner in the kopitiam.

After the meal, she and her siblings began smoking, and they threw their cigarette butts at a grass patch nearby.

Their behaviour caught the attention of another group of friends who were smoking outside the kopitiam.

A man who was part of the group, surnamed Chan (transliteration from Mandarin), said that his friend went over to ask Toh and her siblings to throw their cigarette butts in a can twice.

However, the siblings allegedly clapped back arrogantly, telling his friend that if his friend was unhappy, his friend could simply call the police.

"[They] also claimed to have a lot of money and could afford to pay the fine," Chan recounted.

According to Chan, the dispute turned physical after the Toh siblings began assaulting his friend group with chairs and hurling vulgarities at them.

As a result, a female friend of his was injured in the head, while his male friend sustained minor injuries on his back, foot, and hand.

Toh denied her family started the fight

In response, Toh said she didn't provoke Chan's group.

Instead, when Chan's friend approached her and her siblings, someone suddenly flipped the table and began attacking her elder brother.

As a result, Toh's elderly mother was knocked to the ground, causing her to sustain an injury in her back, claimed Toh.

Additionally, her brother's eyes, neck, and foot were also injured.

Specifically, Toh's brother's foot appeared to be cut by broken glass, and her mother's foot sustained bruises, according to photos seen by Shin Min.

Police and SCDF alerted

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force confirmed they were alerted to a fight at Block 327 Hougang Avenue 5 on Friday at about 9:05pm.

Two men, aged 53 and 63, were arrested for affray and conveyed conscious to the Sengkang General Hospital, according to Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Another person who was assessed to sustain minor injuries declined to be sent to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Littering is an offence

Under the Environmental Public Health Act (EPHA), any individual who commits a littering offence is liable on conviction to a court fine of up to S$2,000 for a first conviction, S$4,000 for a second conviction and S$10,000 for the third and subsequent convictions.

The court may also impose a Corrective Work Order (CWO), requiring offenders to clean public areas for up to 12 hours.

In July 2022, someone was so upset over cigarette butt littering that he wrote a letter to the Straits Times.

"Behind every cigarette butt tossed is an offender, a polluter and a potential arsonist. The laws are there. The authorities need to show that they mean business," Lim Teck Koon wrote.

You can find National Environment Agency's reply to Lim here.

Top images via Singapore Incidents/Facebook video