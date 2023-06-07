Skeletal remains of 3 cats found in Tiong Bahru rental flat, 2 starving cats rescued

Graphic content warning: This article contains depictions of animal cruelty that some readers may find distressing. Viewer discretion is advised.

The skeletal remains of three cats were recently found in a rental flat in Jalan Minyak in Tiong Bahru.

The case was brought to light by a cat rescuer in the Facebook group "Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats" on Jun. 6.

One rescuer, Wati, told The Straits Times that she managed to enter the rental flat with the police and officers from HDB on Jun. 6 after the tenant's daughter granted them permission.

In a video posted on Facebook, rescuers surmised that the cats had been abandoned for at least "one month or two months".

It appeared that the cats' owner claimed that the cats were fed two weeks ago.

In another video, a rescuer picks at the cats' remains in a cage and points out the fur, skulls, and skeletons for the camera.

A voice off-camera said:

"And the girl can say she fed the cats two weeks ago. That's b*lls**t. Absolutely b*lls**t."

Two other emaciated cats were also found in the cage. They were rescued by the Animal & Veterinary Service.

Jessica Kwok, the group director of the Animal & Veterinary Service told Mothership that the surviving cats are currently under its care and investigations are ongoing.

Kwok also reiterated the lifelong commitment of pet ownership.

"Pet owners are reminded to fulfil the standard of care for their pets, ensuring the pet’s shelter is safe and providing suitable food and water regularly. Pet owners can refer to the Code of Animal Welfare for Pet Owners at www.go.gov.sg/animal-welfare-code-petowners to learn about the minimum standards expected of animal housing, management and care. Those who are unable to care for their pets should find a suitable home for them or approach an animal welfare group for help to rehome their pet." Individuals who are found guilty of failure in duty of care to their pets (including pet abandonment) can be charged under the Animals and Birds Act. First-time offenders who fail in the duty of care to their pets may face a fine of up to $10,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.

The public has a shared responsibility in ensuring animal health and welfare too, she said.

If you come across cases of animal abuse, you can make a report at www.avs.gov.sg/feedback or call the AVS Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600. It would be helpful if you can provide the following information:

Address or location of the incident

Date and time of the incident

Suspect’s details, such as: Suspect's vehicle number Suspect’s residential address If the suspect cannot be identified, try to take a photo or make a note of the suspect's appearance.

Identity and contact details of all witnesses.

Witnesses can provide detailed statements and must be willing to testify if the case goes to court

Photo or video evidence of the act.

All images via Facebook.