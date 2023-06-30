S'pore woman, 35, thought she was helping police catch hackers, scammed of S$18,000

A 35-year-old woman was caught up in an elaborate scam, which started with a call from a "Singtel employee" who convinced her that her computer had been hacked.

Following which, a "police officer" asked her to assist them in catching the hackers by opening a virtual currency account, which would serve as bait for them.

However, it was a trap for her instead, and she was scammed of S$18,000 as a result.

Told her she got "hacked"

On Jun 26, the victim, Li (transliteration from Chinese), who works as a clerk at a construction company, received a call on her company landline at around 1pm.

She told Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) that the person on the line claimed to be a Singtel employee. The caller informed her that there was abnormal behaviour detected on her computer network.

The person convinced her to download an app named "Ultra Viewer" which would allow them to remotely control her computer and check her IP address.

After checking, the person explained to Li that her IP address had been hacked, and urged her to lodge a police report.

Fake police report sent

The "Singtel employee" even helped her to open a web portal on her computer to lodge the "report", and subsequently showed her that a confirmation email was sent, stating that a police officer would contact her shortly.

Shin Min said that the confirmation of the report did not follow the usual police report format.

Although it bore the "signature" of the Commissioner of the Singapore Police Force (SPF), Hoong Wei Teck, the report number had been changed to a format akin to a parcel tracking reference number.

"Police officer" called, asked for her help to catch hackers

Not more than five minutes later, Li said that she received another call, this time from a person who identified themself as a police officer.

The person also confirmed with Li that her computer had been compromised by hackers who had obtained her personal information.

Li admitted to the caller that she had previously opened an account on a bitcoin trading platform, and surmised that this was how her computer had been hacked.

Told her a "fake" transfer would be made to lure hackers

In response, the "police officer" told her that the police needed her help to set a trap for these hackers.

They instructed her to open a virtual currency account.

Following which, the money in her bank account would be transferred to that platform.

The "police officer" also reassured her that she did not need to be worried because they had cooperated with the banks on previous occasions to make the "fake" transfers.

"I was told that only after the transfer was made, they would be able to lure in the hackers and close the case," Li explained.

However, the scammers instead transferred S$12,000 out of her bank account, and also withdrew $6,000 in credit loans.

"They not only wiped out my savings, and also left me in debt," Li told Shin Min.

Was warned it was a scam, but scammer claimed to be from Interpol

Li said that the scammer originally requested for her to transfer company funds, but her boss refused, suspicious that it was a scam.

He then went off for a meeting, and his wife also warned Li about her suspicions.

After the boss's wife received multiple calls from the scammers, she lodged a police report.

Following which, an actual SPF officer called Li to notify her that it was a scam.

However, when Li raised up her concerns to the scammer, he convinced her that he was from Interpol, and that local police were not privy to the case.

"He also said that my boss's wife would face punishment for not cooperating with the investigation, and emphasised that they needed my help to crack the case," Li shared with Shin Min.

Convinced by the scammer, Li opted to use her own bank account to make the transfer.

Scammer spoke to her in Singlish

Li pointed out that the scammers used Singlish when speaking on the phone with her.

As such, this did not raise her suspicions.

She had also received scam calls in the past without being fooled, but had never heard of such a scam before.

"I even spoke to my boyfriend about the matter after work that day. However, I didn't think I had been scammed, until I saw my bank account balance had been reduced to zero. But by then, it was too late," she admitted.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged, and investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Unsplash / Shin Min Daily News.