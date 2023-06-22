S'porean man, 25, reportedly missing in US waters after falling off cargo ship

A Singaporean man has been reported missing in U.S. waters after falling off a cargo ship on Jun. 20, 2023.

The man is believed to be 25-year-old Muhammad Furqan bin Mohamed Rashid, reported Berita Mediacorp.

Furqan was reportedly on a sailing journey to complete his Certificate of Competency Class 3 to become a junior deck officer, his friend Muhammad Fariz explained in a Facebook post.

"I come before you today with a heavy heart, seeking your support and prayers for a dear friend who is currently lost at sea," he wrote on Jun. 21, 2023.

Fariz shared that Furqan had "encountered unforeseen circumstances and is now missing in U.S. water[s]".

Fariz also said search and rescue efforts are in full swing, but "the vastness of the ocean has made the task arduous and complex".

Furqan's sister, Nur'Afifah Mohamed Rashid, also appealed to Facebook for prayers for her brother.

Fell off a cargo ship off the coast of Southern California

However, according to U.S. Coast Guards on Jun. 21, they suspended its active search on Jun. 20 (U.S. time) for a crewmember that fell off a bulk carrier while transiting the Santa Barbara Channel Traffic Separation Scheme en route to the Port of Long Beach.

The U.S. Coast Guards searched by air and sea for nearly 15 hours, covering more than 200 square nautical miles.

"The decision to suspend an active search is never easy and is only made after exhaustive efforts to find the missing person," said Chief Warrant Officer John Rose.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to this crewmember's friends and family."

The crewmember was not identified.

The Coast Guard's Long Beach Command Center received a report at around 5am local time on Jun. 20 of a crew member that went overboard from the African Cardinal, a bulk carrier vessel.

Speaking to Berita Mediacorp, Afifah said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Mothership has contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore for more information.

Top photo via Muhammad Fariz & Nur'Afifah Mohamed Rashid Facebook