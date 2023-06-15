S'porean businessman in the Philippines shot dead in possible assassination

A Singaporean businessman was gunned down on Monday (Jun. 12) in Lian, a resort town in the Philippines.

The Straits Times reported that 66-year-old Chan Kim Tay was walking out of his grocery shop when someone walked up to him and delivered a bullet to his head.

The incident happened around 6pm.

The resort town is a three-hour drive south of Manila

Chan was taken to a hospital in Nasugbu, a nearby town

He was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Sergeant Arthur Rosales, the case officer, told ST that local police are looking into the possibility that Chan was killed by a hired gunman.

Another possibility is that Chan's shooting was caused by a domestic dispute.

Chan had a Filipino wife and three children.

His wife told investigators that her husband did not have enemies. He kept to himself because he never picked up the local language, Tagalog.

