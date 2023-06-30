S'pore woman loses S$1,900 iPhone 14 Pro Max at KSL City Mall in JB, tracks device to Batam

A Singaporean woman lost her iPhone 14 Pro Max at KSL City Mall in Johor Bahru during the June school holidays -- and tracked the device all the way to Batam and Jakarta in Indonesia.

The woman believes she was pickpocketed while in Malaysia.

The phone cost about S$1,900.

Phone went on adventure

TikTok user @kamzhiyan posted a video on Jun. 18 with the caption, “My iphone living an adventure on it’s own”.

In it, she showed screenshots of her phone’s location on the Find My app, showing that the device had made its way from Johor Bahru to Batam.

How she discovered phone went missing

The woman told Mothership that she reached for her phone only to realise it was missing while queuing up for food at KSL City Mall.

Her friend tried calling it, but she did not feel or hear any vibrations.

When she reached home and tried finding her phone with Find My, she discovered it had been turned off and was still in Johor Bahru.

That was when she realised she most likely had been pickpocketed.

Gave up hope

She initially wanted to ask a contact in Johor Bahru for assistance, but gave up hope when she saw that her phone was subsequently taken to Batam a few days later.

That was when she accepted that the chance of recovering it was close to zero.

She then decided to purge the device's data remotely.

iPhone owners can erase the data on their devices remotely via a feature on Find My.

The phone could be seen traced to Batam’s airport, with “Erase pending” shown on the Find My interface at the end of the video.

Unfortunately, the data in the phone could not be retrieved since it was not backed up, the woman told Mothership.

The phone was last seen in West Jakarta.

Asked what others in her shoes should do, the woman said: "Probably you won’t get back your phone. Treat it as a loss, protect your belongings and keep your bag in front of you at all times."

