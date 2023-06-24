Back

S'pore women's sports group hosts Physical:100-inspired trials, contestants include national athletes

It included adaptations of the five-way tug of war and the square flip game.

Julia Yee | June 24, 2023, 09:57 AM

Events

"Physical: 100", the South Korean reality show, has inspired an all-women's Singapore adaptation.

On Jun. 17, 2023, local women's sports group ACAVE hosted a competition event named Physical Q, which included various contests featured in the popular Netflix series.

Physical Q

Founded in 2018 by Grace, S, and Vanessa, ACAVE has been running sports sessions about twice a month.

The women and queer-focused club bond over their shared love for adventure and exercise through activities like badminton, futsal, and kayaking.

Physical Q was a particularly significant gathering for the group, as it was conceptualised in honour of Pink Fest, to show support for the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month.

While the original "Physical:100" aimed to determine the pecking order of "fit" bodies, Physical Q was designed to bring forth the spirit of community and acceptance.

"It's important for us as a community to bring women together (whether they're queer or allies) to have fun, keep fit, and most importantly, have a safe space to be themselves," said a spokesperson for ACAVE.

Physical Q was held at Focus Adventure at Sentosa, from 1pm to 5pm.

A total of 36 participants, all women, aged between 25 to 40, faced off in three individual and two team quests.

Here's a run down of the gruelling trials that took place.

1. Triangle shuttle run: How long can you last?

The opening quest of the day was a test of stamina.

It was delightfully marketed as a "lung-busting, back-breaking shuttle run of death, guaranteed to make you sleep very soundly after".

The rules were similar to one of the final rounds in "Physical:100", where the last three standing had to endure a series of continuous shuttle runs.

Photo from "Physical: 100".

Instead of ringing bells, Physical Q participants had to retrieve items from their opponent's base and deposit them into their own.

Gif from ACAVE.

Each item deposited racked up more points for the home team, with the lightest item being a beanbag worth two points and the heaviest being a 7.5kg dumbbell worth five points.

There were a total of three rounds progressing from one and a half minutes, to three minutes, to five minutes.

Most contestants started walking by the third round.

2. Obstacle course: Who's the fastest?

The second quest was for those quick on their feet.

Something like the Fire of Prometheus race in "Physical: 100", where contestants navigated their way through an obstacle course, this Physical Q event set out to test the women's speed, agility, and balance.

MVPs of this round included former wakeboarding champion Sasha Christian and personal trainer Jini Mei Hua.

Sasha in action. Gif from ACAVE.

Participants had two attempts at the course, from which their best timing was recorded.

Knocking over any obstacle meant you were penalised with an additional three seconds.

Jini in action. Gif from ACAVE.

3. Three-way tug of war: Who's the strongest?

The last individual quest was a three-women tug of war, remixed from the five-man tug of war in "Physical: 100".

Photos from "Physical: 100" and ACAVE.

Three contestants each had to strain against a rubberised band binding their hips together, in order to reach a cone.

The goal was to be the first to toss as many hoops as you can over the cone.

Photo from ACAVE.

4. A very heavy tyre

The first team game, aptly dubbed "Tyre Me Out", was based off the boat challenge in "Physical: 100", where contestants had to move a whole-ass pirate ship loaded with sand and barrels.

The Physical Q version was a little less of a superhuman feat, but formidable all the same.

Photo from ACAVE.

It required teams of six to move a 250kg tyre across 14 metres within eight minutes.

Image from ACAVE.

Easy peasy.

Photo from ACAVE.

The winning team finished in just two minutes and 10 seconds, earning themselves S$300 and a yoga mat.

5. Square flipping

The final quest of the day was the square flip game that brought strongman Jo Jin Hyeong to his knees.

Photo from ACAVE.

In pairs, contestants flipped cards to ensure that their team had the most number of cards displaying their chosen colour by the end of four minutes.

Photo from ACAVE.

It left them "dead tired".

Side challenges

Aside from five bouts of physical exertion, the superwomen of ACAVE spent their down time planking and arm wrestling.

Photo by ACAVE.

Jini once again shone in this segment by holding this form for eight minutes and 45 seconds.

Photo from ACAVE.

With the next season of "Physical: 100" in the works, the women of ACAVE are looking forward to hosting a second season of Physical Q sometime next year.

Stay tuned.

Top images from ACAVE

