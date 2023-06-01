Back

S'pore man fined S$9,000 for illegally breeding dogs, kept 19 dogs in his terrace house

He had two Corgis named Waffles and Nutella, and two Shiba Inus named Milktea and Pudding.

Hannah Martens | June 01, 2023, 03:34 PM

Goh Chong Tse, a 37-year-old man, was fined S$9,000 on May 31, 2023, for keeping 19 dogs in his terrace house and engaging in illegal breeding, as well as selling one of the puppies for S$9,500.

He was found to have breached the Animals and Birds (Dog Licensing and Control) Rules.

Pleaded guilty to five charges

Goh pleaded guilty to five charges, while another seven charges were considered in the sentencing.

Goh's charges included maintaining his home as a farm without a licence when he bred his dog with another, owning dogs without licences, and keeping more than three dogs in a place that was not a licensed dog farm or pet shop, court documents stated.

Bred his corgi with another stud dog

Goh and his wife lived at Seletar Road from 2019 to July 2020, CNA reported.

The pair owned four dogs. They had two Corgis named Nutell and Waffles and two Shiba Inus named Milktea and Pudding.

Waffles was a stray dog that Goh's wife found, while Nutella and Milktea were purchased from a licensed pet kennel, and Pudding was bought off Gumtree.

In December 2020, Goh met a person named Jermaine Ang, and the two agreed to mate Waffles and Ang's stud dog.

The pair agreed that Waffles would be artificially inseminated, and Ang would pay for the insemination. They also decided that Ang would pay 30 per cent of the overall costs and keep a puppy from the litter.

In February 2021, Waffles gave birth to a little of six puppies. Ang kept one pup, while Goh and his wife kept four.

The remaining pup was sold for S$9,500.

AVS seize 19 puppies

On Feb. 9, 2022, Goh's 19 Corgis and Shiba Inus were seized by investigators from the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS).

Goh and his wife had moved from Seletar Road to another terrace house along Parry Road, CNA stated.

Officers were responding to a tip-off that the premise was being used for breeding and selling dogs.

The 19 dogs included adult Corgis, Corgi puppies and adult Shiba Inu.

The puppies were found to have dirty coats that were stained with faeces. In addition, almost half of them had light staining of the teeth and gingivitis.

The officers also found that Goh did not have valid licences to own three dogs, Mantou, Ruffles and Truffles.

Sought a fine of S$9,400

The prosecution sought a fine of S$9,400 as almost all the puppies had discharge, tear staining and poor dental health.

According to CNA, Goh's defence lawyer, Amarjit Singh, sought a S$6,000 fine instead.

"His actions were driven by his deep love and affection for his dogs and puppies," said Singh.

CNA reported that Goh had a "history of anxiety and took solace and comfort in the companionship" of his dogs.

Goh's lawyer claimed that the seizure of the dogs had negatively impacted both Goh and his wife, who self-harmed afterwards.

Top photos via NParks.

