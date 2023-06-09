3 S'poreans injured in Taiwan after vehicle driving against traffic collided with their van

A Singaporean family of three, who were sightseeing in Taiwan, sustained injuries after the van they were travelling in collided with a white vehicle going in the opposite direction in the southeastern county of Taitung on the evening of Jun. 8.

One of the Singaporeans suffered serious injuries in the accident along the highway in Chenggong, The Straits Times reported.

The other two Singaporeans suffered minor injuries.

Right before the accident, the white vehicle, driven by a 22-year-old man, suddenly began driving against the flow of traffic, reported Taiwanese media, Liberty Times Net.

Before the 37-year-old female van driver was able to respond, the white vehicle slammed into her van, injuring her and her three Singaporean passengers.

Authorities in Taiwan received a report at 10:18pm on Wednesday.

Both vehicles’ bumpers were badly damaged.

The person trapped in the car had to be freed using hydraulic tools.

In a video, he could be heard grimacing in pain when removed from his trapped position.

All five of them -- both drivers and the Singaporean family -- were subsequently conveyed to the hospital.

The male driver is currently hospitalised in the intensive care unit (ICU) after suffering from chest contusion and fractures in his left leg, according to Taiwanese news outlet, TVBS.

