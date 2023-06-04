Marine Parade shop owner, 89, sells comic books for over 50 years, 3 for S$10 price unchanged since 2020

Tucked away in a corner at Marine Parade Central Market and Food Centre lies one of Singapore's oldest comic book shops – Silver Kris Comics.

89-year-old comic book shop owner

The unassuming shop is run by a man named Liu Wei Kun.

Liu, likely to be 89 years old now, has been selling comics for the past 50 or so years.

Started in Katong

He started out in Katong before settling in at Marine Parade Central Market and Food Centre.

When the market and food centre closed for renovation for more than a year from March 2018 to May 2019, Liu's regular customers were unsure if Silver Kris Comics would be making a return.

After all, Liu was getting on in his years and this was a time when more comic shops were closing rather than opening.

When Liu reopened Silver Kris Comics in 2019, it was met with some fanfare by those in the local comic community.

Comic artist and illustrator Sonny Liew even wrote a Facebook post about the comic shop's reopening back then.

Three for S$10

Four years on, it appears that all things good about the shop has remained.

Adorned with comic books dangling from floor to ceiling, Silver Kris Comics is a treasure trove of old-school DC and Marvel single-issue comics from the eighties and nineties, all kept and preserved in clear plastic wrappers.

For those who know where and what to look for, some of these books are really rare and can easily fetch up to hundreds per piece on the open market.

Despite knowing this, Liu is adamant about selling the comic books at one for S$5 and three for S$10, the same price as it was in 2020.

Well-versed about comics despite not being able to read

Liu, who started selling comic books to make ends meet, has raised his five children – three daughters and two sons – through the trade.

While he is not able to read English, he is well-versed in the world of comics.

This was highlighted by Hang Kwong Lim, who visited the shop on May 31, 2023.

In his Facebook post on the same date, Hang said Liu was more than welcoming.

Liu kept plucking comic books that he thought Hang might be interested in from various shelves to recommend to him.

Hang wrote: "He was being very nice and took the effort to find various comics which he felt I might be keen ... Haha he kept taking out more comics from the shelves for me to browse. The longer I browsed, he kept stacking up piles of comics to look at."

He said he felt bad and tried to tell Liu to stop bringing him comic books.

Hang even offered to help him put the books back, but the older man declined.

Hang said he eventually picked out three retro Spider-man titles with interesting cover art.

About Silver Kris Comics

Address: 84 Marine Parade Central #01-59, Singapore 440084

Opening Hours: 12pm to around 6pm daily

Related stories

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image by Yeo Tsiuwen and from Hang Kwong Lim/Facebook