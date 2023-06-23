Shashlik Restaurant rant: Police investigate man, 54, for criminal force & harassment

The co-owner of the restaurant in Orchard which encountered an unruly customer on Jun. 18 has shed more light on the incident.

Man demanded to be served after kitchen was closed

Co-owner of Shashlik Restaurant, Alan Tan told Mothership that the customer arrived at 9:15pm, about 15 minutes after the kitchen had closed.

Even though the restaurant's "Closed" sign was put up at the door, the man demanded to be served immediately.

He refused to accept the staff's explanation that the kitchen was closed and had started washing up.

"As the customer did not accept any explanations that we are unable to serve him, he became aggressive and started hurling abusive language at us," said Tan.

The abuse got to a point where the restaurant had to call the police for assistance because the man refused to leave.

"We were concerned about the safety of our other guests in the house and our staff, in case the customer escalated the situation further," said Tan.

First incident in 37 years

Tan condemned the man's racist actions and words as behaviour that "can never be tolerated especially in our home, Singapore".

At the same time, he stressed that this was an isolated incident.

"We take comfort that such an incident has never happened in our 37 years of history. All of our guests have been wonderful patrons which made it a joy for us to serve and our restaurant a great place for our staff to work with dignity.

The Singapore Police Force told Mothership that in relation to the incident, a 54-year-old man is currently assisting the police with investigations for criminal force and intentional harassment.

Top image by Mothership reader.