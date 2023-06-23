Back

Shashlik Restaurant rant: Police investigate man, 54, for criminal force & harassment

It was the first time such an incident happened in the restaurant's 37 years of operations.

Joshua Lee | June 23, 2023, 10:35 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The co-owner of the restaurant in Orchard which encountered an unruly customer on Jun. 18 has shed more light on the incident.

Man demanded to be served after kitchen was closed

Co-owner of Shashlik Restaurant, Alan Tan told Mothership that the customer arrived at 9:15pm, about 15 minutes after the kitchen had closed.

Even though the restaurant's "Closed" sign was put up at the door, the man demanded to be served immediately.

He refused to accept the staff's explanation that the kitchen was closed and had started washing up.

"As the customer did not accept any explanations that we are unable to serve him, he became aggressive and started hurling abusive language at us," said Tan.

The abuse got to a point where the restaurant had to call the police for assistance because the man refused to leave.

"We were concerned about the safety of our other guests in the house and our staff, in case the customer escalated the situation further," said Tan.

First incident in 37 years

Tan condemned the man's racist actions and words as behaviour that "can never be tolerated especially in our home, Singapore".

At the same time, he stressed that this was an isolated incident.

"We take comfort that such an incident has never happened in our 37 years of history.

All of our guests have been wonderful patrons which made it a joy for us to serve and our restaurant a great place for our staff to work with dignity.

The Singapore Police Force told Mothership that in relation to the incident, a 54-year-old man is currently assisting the police with investigations for criminal force and intentional harassment.

Top image by Mothership reader. 

S'pore man, 43, scammed of S$6,000 after downloading app to buy S$2 bak zhang

He thought he was safe since he did not key in his bank account details.

June 23, 2023, 07:38 AM

Man, 48, slaps father, 76, at AMK hawker centre on Father's Day, assisting with police investigations

The father reportedly scolded his son because he didn't have a job and would ask for money every day.

June 23, 2023, 02:58 AM

Monitor lizard eats black cat at Tampines Eco Green

Circle of life.

June 23, 2023, 12:26 AM

Will Elon Musk fight Mark Zuckerberg in a cage match?

The challenge was sparked by Musk mocking Zuckerberg's upcoming Twitter replacement.

June 22, 2023, 08:32 PM

Missing Titanic submersible may have run out of oxygen

The submersible had been uncontactable for more than three days at the time of writing.

June 22, 2023, 08:14 PM

M'sians threaten to boycott Grab MY after alleged suspension of rider who confronted petrol-pumping S'porean duo

The delivery rider's account has been reactivated.

June 22, 2023, 07:42 PM

New futsal court at Kovan has 8 outdoor pitches sheltered from the weather

If you’re itching to play, there’s a 15 per cent off on all bookings from now till Jun. 30.

June 22, 2023, 07:12 PM

S'pore couple driving 25,000km from London to S'pore across 23 countries in 100 days on S$110,000 budget

That's more countries than I've been to my entire life.

June 22, 2023, 05:32 PM

Jokowi declares 5-day weekend for Indonesians

Jun. 28 and Jun. 30 are now holidays.

June 22, 2023, 04:38 PM

SPH Media files police report after investigation into inflated circulation figures

An investigation by SPH's audit and risk committee detailed the sources of the inflated numbers.

June 22, 2023, 04:26 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.