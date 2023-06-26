Back

Toa Payoh gardener, 77, found dead in flat after neighbours noticed his plants wilting

So sad.

Daniel Seow | June 26, 2023, 11:48 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 77-year-old avid gardener who lived alone was found dead in his Toa Payoh flat, after neighbours noticed that his usually well-kept plants were all wilting.

A resident who detected an unpleasant smell emanating from the man's ninth-floor unit, proceeded to alert the police, reported Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min).

The police confirmed with Mothership that on June 24 at 2:50pm, they were alerted to a case of unnatural death in a residential unit at Block 174 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh.

Screenshot from Google Street View.

Man had been living there for more than 30 years, rarely socialised

Residents on the same floor expressed to Shin Min that the deceased had lived there for more than 30 years.

An older female used to live with him until she passed away many years ago, they said.

The resident who alerted the police, Zhang (transliterated from Mandarin), described the deceased as a tall and thin man who was not very talkative.

She also said that he rarely socialised with the other residents and that she had never seen relatives visit him.

His last job, she understood, was as a security officer.

Man's plants started wilting, rotting smell detected

Zhang mentioned that the senior was an avid gardener, and would tend to an assortment of more than 50 plants outside his flat.

She said that he used to water his plants in the corridor on a regular basis.

However, she told Shin Min that she hadn't seen him at all over the last two weeks.

Since a week ago, she also began to notice that his usually well-maintained plants were all wilting.

Image from Shin Min Daily News.

"Three days ago, I even knocked on his door, but there was no response," Zhang shared.

"I thought that he might have gone overseas, so I helped him to water some of his plants."

Alarm bells started ringing for Zhang when her brother, who passed by the man's unit recently, reported a rotting smell coming out from it.

Hence, she decided to call the police.

No foul play detected: Police

Image from Shin Min Daily News.

A police spokesperson told Mothership that a 77-year-old man was found lying motionless in the unit.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play, and investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News

Man, 78, allegedly confined girl, 12, in Senja-Cashew CC toilet & asked her for oral sex

He allegedly confined her in the toilet for nearly two minutes.

June 26, 2023, 02:48 PM

Sengkang man pokes gondola rope with pole to stop workers installing bird net at block

He also tried to stop the gondola using his bare hand.

June 26, 2023, 02:48 PM

S’porean actor Joel Choo, 29, getting married this December

They’ve been dating for a decade.

June 26, 2023, 01:42 PM

1 killed & 9 injured after Swedish roller coaster derailed

Police investigation is ongoing.

June 26, 2023, 01:41 PM

S$100 deposit for Choa Chu Kang futsal court booking, resident says too pricey for kids

Open for booking for free on Sundays.

June 26, 2023, 12:24 PM

Director at S'pore research stat board under Prime Minister's Office charged for allegedly agreeing to receive bribe

He allegedly agreed to receive shares in return for advancing a local lighting company's business interests when applying for government grants.

June 26, 2023, 12:17 PM

Nathania Ong is the first S'porean to play Eponine in the West End's 'Les Miserables'

Her rendition of "On My Own" earned her a standing ovation.

June 26, 2023, 11:50 AM

MFA advises S’poreans to defer all non-essential travel to Russia & avoid interstate trips

Unstable security situation.

June 26, 2023, 11:13 AM

No-holds-barred review: Is the new Sweet BBQ McSpicy better than OG McSpicy?

McSpicy is one of the best McDonald's burgers OF ALL TIME.

June 26, 2023, 10:30 AM

Yishun Ave 9 fatal accident: E-biker, 59, dies, police arrest car driver, 43

Arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death.

June 26, 2023, 03:11 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.