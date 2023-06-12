Back

PES criteria for Army Half Marathon discounts to 'protect health & safety' of participants: organiser

The subsidies are meant for SAF NSmen and active personnel of PES A to PES B2.

Gawain Pek | June 12, 2023, 05:38 PM

Events

Some eager participants of this year's SAFRA Singapore Bay Run & Army Half Marathon (SSBR & AHM 2023) have expressed their disappointment on Facebook after finding out that they are ineligible for the event's promotion meant for Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) NSmen and active service personnel.

Apart from the disgruntlement online, one forum writer also queried on Jun. 9 about the rationale behind linking PES with the discounts.

The promotion offers subsidised prices when signing up for the event's 21km marathon or 10km race.

However, it is eligible only for those with a Physical Employment Standard (PES) of A to B2.

PES is a system used in national service to determine an individual's medical and physical status based on prevailing health conditions.

It is one factor that is considered when determining a person's national service vocation.

Event categories

On SSBR & AHM 2023 Facebook post, it is noted that the annual marathon event will return with physical runs this year on Aug. 27.

There are three categories at the physical event: a 21km half marathon, a 10km run, and a 'Families for Life' 800m Challenge.

Participants can also opt to do a 21km virtual run, in which runners can rack up the full half marathon distance in their own time from Jul. 31 to Aug. 26.

According to the post, NSmen from the SAF as well as their family members will "continue to enjoy discounted registration fees across all categories" as an "appreciation for their contributions to Singapore's defence and support for NS".

Promotion and requirement

Based on details reflected on the event's sign-up page, those eligible for the promotion will only have to pay S$20 to participate in either the physical 21km or 10km runs.

The non-promotional price for the events is S$85.

It is stated on the event's webpage that SAF active servicemen or NSmen of PES A to B2 are eligible to run in either the 21km and 10km run. This is the same for both the men's and women's events.

The PES criteria is not listed for the open categories.

Screenshot via.

Similarly, it is noted on the sign-up page that the promotional price "is eligible for SAF NSmen & Active Army Servicemen (PES A to B2)".

Screenshot via.

Some participants unhappy

After finding out that they failed to qualify for either the 21km or 10km events as well as the promotion, some eager participants expressed their discontent about the requirements in the comments section of the SSBR & AHM 2023 Facebook post.

One Facebook user, Benjamin Long, shared a reply which he received from the race vendor, who confirmed that his ineligibility for the 21 km or 10 km race promotions was due to his PES status.

Screenshot via SSBR & AHM 2023/Facebook.

Email reply that user Benjamin Long received. Image via Benjamin Long/Facebook.

Some suggested that they had ran in the event in the past, and the PES status criteria was new to them.

Screenshot via SSBR & AHM 2023/Facebook.

Screenshot via SSBR & AHM 2023/Facebook.

Screenshot via SSBR & AHM 2023/Facebook.

One commenter pointed out that they are able to sign up for the runs under the public price, but not the promotional price.

Screenshot via SSBR & AHM 2023/Facebook.

Another commenter wondered about the logic behind this.

Screenshot via SSBR & AHM 2023/Facebook.

One user saw things from a different perspective, noting possible "well-being" concerns by the organisers.

Screenshot via SSBR & AHM 2023/Facebook.

For health and safety of participants: organiser

In a Jun. 12 forum letter, Kenneth Liow, vice president of SAFRA and Chairman of the Executive Committee of SSBR & AHM 2023, shared that all active SAF personnel and NSmen will receive the subsidies.

However, Liow explained that they "must have the necessary medical clearance to protect their health and safety".

"For this group of participants, only those with Physical Employment Standards (PES) A to B2 can participate in the 21km Half Marathon and 10km race," Liow pointed out.

Those who wish to participate but do not meet the PES requirements "may submit the state of health and clearance from certified medical practitioners to the organisers".

Mothership understands that the PES requirement is not new.

Participants who need clarifications can drop an email to the organisers at the following address: [email protected]

Top image via SSBR &AHM 2023/Facebook, 42race.com

