Back

SAF regular found dead at Changi Naval Base, no foul play suspected

The police have classified the case as an unnatural death.

Gawain Pek | June 12, 2023, 04:38 PM

Events

A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular serviceman was found dead at Changi Naval Base on Jun. 12, 2023 at about 8:50am, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a news release on the same day.

According to MINDEF, the Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were activated.

MINDEF added that based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

The case has been classified as an unnatural death, and investigations are ongoing.

"The Ministry of Defence and the SAF extend our deepest condolences to the family of the late serviceman, and are assisting the family in their time of grief," MINDEF said.

Top image via Google Maps.

Government will continue to hear from singles & 'calibrate quite carefully' the overall demand for housing: Sim Ann

Sim acknowledged that the topic of singles' homeownership is something that the government has heard before.

June 12, 2023, 03:59 PM

S'porean jailed 4 days for smoking & residing in ECP without licence declined govt help repeatedly

The man also previously informed NParks officers and the court that he had a home in Singapore.

June 12, 2023, 03:25 PM

Man in Taiwan hires crane to hoist vans on to rooftop to avoid parking fines

Please don't try.

June 12, 2023, 02:56 PM

Chan Chun Sing: Exclusive networks will fracture society, alumni of 'illustrious schools' should help others

Chan encouraged alumni to go beyond their alma mater.

June 12, 2023, 02:38 PM

NLB piloting S$8 service that delivers borrowed books, magazines to your house

Convenient.

June 12, 2023, 02:33 PM

Kim Jong Un says he will ‘hold hands firmly’ with Putin & boost strategic cooperation with Russia

Kim was sending a greeting message to Putin.

June 12, 2023, 02:14 PM

Doctors explain: When to visit the Emergency Department & when to see a General Practitioner instead

Don’t treat the ED like your GP.

June 12, 2023, 02:01 PM

Mortgage rates likely to remain high, households cautioned to practice financial prudence: Sim Ann

Sim shared that HDB has increased the supply of Parenthood Provisional Housing Scheme (PPHS) flats.

June 12, 2023, 12:46 PM

Application for S'pore's Presidential Election to open on Jun. 13, 2023

The application period will close on the fifth day after the Writ of Election is issued.

June 12, 2023, 12:08 PM

Danelle Tan, 18, 1st S'porean to join Borussia Dortmund, hopes to be bigger ambassador for women's football in S'pore

A milestone.

June 12, 2023, 11:27 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.