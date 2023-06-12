SAF regular found dead at Changi Naval Base, no foul play suspected

A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular serviceman was found dead at Changi Naval Base on Jun. 12, 2023 at about 8:50am, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a news release on the same day.

According to MINDEF, the Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were activated.

MINDEF added that based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

The case has been classified as an unnatural death, and investigations are ongoing.

"The Ministry of Defence and the SAF extend our deepest condolences to the family of the late serviceman, and are assisting the family in their time of grief," MINDEF said.

Top image via Google Maps.