SAF officer runs 24km from Woodlands to Jurong Camp before work to beat morning traffic

Would you make the morning commute by foot if you found the traffic too much to handle?

That's what TikTok user @chuacula, also known as Wei Liang, decided to do, by running 24km from his home in Woodlands to his workplace at Jurong Camp 1, where he worked as a staff officer.

Woke up at 6am in the morning

On Jun. 14, Wei Liang put up a TikTok video of his endeavour, showing how he woke up at 6am in the morning to prepare.

Wei Liang said that he changed into his sports attire "with his eyes still half-opened" and ate some bananas to give him some energy.

He added that he was also caught off guard by the distance when he checked the route on his phone for the very first time.

"Crazy but challenge accepted. Let's go," he said.

Wei Liang then did some light stretching before starting his run.

Went down a path that led to nowhere

The run first took him past the Marsiling MRT station and Singapore Turf Club, with Wei Liang commenting, "Luckily, I'm not stuck in this (morning commute) crowd."

The staff officer then encountered a split in the road under the MRT track, with one of the paths leading down a dirt road.

Wei Liang added that he decided to take the dirt road as it was "more challenging" but soon discovered that it led to a dead end.

He had to back up and take the other path.

Ended up running on the Rail Corridor at one point

At this point, Wei Liang said he had ran about 6km, with 18km more to go.

Eventually, he realised that his route had taken him onto the Railway Corridor.

Wei Liang then joked that at one point, he reminded himself not to run too fast when he saw a speed camera.

Eventually, he took a short water break, at the midway point of his run.

Wei Liang added that he subsequently saw the word "Jurong" at about 5km away from his destination.

At the conclusion of his run, he described it as "an absolutely crazy morning".

Wei Liang did not mention how long he took to complete the run in the video.

When asked by a commentator if he did this everyday, Wei Liang replied, "The morning traffic beats me every other day."

Mothership has reached out to Wei Liang for more information about his unusual commute.

Top screenshots via chuacula TikTok