SAF officer took 2hrs 38 mins to run 24km from Woodlands to Jurong before work

The officer added that it is something he will challenge himself to do once in a while.

Matthias Ang | June 19, 2023, 04:35 PM

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) staff officer who ran 24km from his home in Woodlands to his workplace at Jurong Camp 1 revealed that he did it two hours and 38 minutes.

Something that he will challenge himself to do once in a while

In response to Mothership's queries, TikTok user @chuacula, also known as Wei Liang said that he wanted to challenge himself while showing an "extraordinary day" in the life of a military regular.

He also said that he hopes to inspire other people to incorporate workouts into their daily routine, such as when they are travelling to work.

When asked if running to work is something he will attempt do everyday, Wei Liang replied that it is something he will challenge himself to do once in a while.

Woke up at 6am to prepare for his effort

Earlier on Jun. 14, Wei Liang uploaded a TikTok video in which he showed himself waking up at 6am to prepare for his endeavour.

He added that he was also caught off guard by the distance when he checked the route on his phone for the very first time.

In addition, he ended up on a dirt track that led to a dead end after encountering a split in the road under a MRT track.

His route subsequently took him on to the Rail Corridor and he eventually took a short water break, at the midway point of his run.

At the end of his run, Wei Liang described it as "an absolutely crazy morning".

