M'sia court returns Rosmah's passport so she can visit daughter in S'pore

This is the third time the court has temporarily released her passport.

Keyla Supharta | June 15, 2023, 02:41 PM

Malaysia's Court of Appeal has granted Rosmah Manson a temporary passport release so she can travel to Singapore to visit her daughter, Nooryana Najwa Najib, Malaysiakini reported.

This is the third time the court has granted Rosmah's request for a temporary passport release, allowing her to travel to Singapore from today (Jun. 15) to Jul. 7.

Her application was granted following no objection from deputy public prosecutor Poh Yih Tinn, managing Rosmah's solar graft case.

Her passport was impounded by the criminal court as part of her bail conditions in the solar graft case.

Three corruption charges

Rosmah was found guilty of soliciting RM187.5 million (S$54.5 million) from solar energy company Jepak Holdings in September last year. She was also found guilty of accepting two bribes amounting to RM6.5 million (S$1.8 million).

She was given a sentence of 10 years in jail and a fine of RM970 million (S$281.9 million), though she has since appealed her conviction.

The hearing for her appeal will take place between Jul. 11 to Jul. 14 this year.

When applying for a temporary passport release on Jun. 2, Rosmah said that she is aware of the consequence of going against the court order for her to attend her criminal proceedings.

She said that she has never failed to attend court trials without "reasonable explanations".

