S'porean jailed 4 days for smoking & residing in ECP without licence declined govt help repeatedly

A 46-year-old Singaporean man, surnamed Chan, recently made the headlines after he was sentenced to a four-day jail term in default of a S$1,400 fine on May 30, 2023, for smoking and residing in a park shelter at East Coast Park (ECP) without a licence.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and the National Parks Board (NParks) released a joint statement on Jun. 10 detailing the series of events that led up to Chan's sentencing.

According to the statement, Chan had repeatedly declined assistance offered by MSF and NParks since June 2020, and enforcement actions were taken against him as a "last resort" after he refused to vacate the park shelter despite repeated warnings.

Chan declined MSF help since June 2020

When MSF was first alerted to Chan's situation in June 2020, the ministry engaged him to offer assistance with shelter, the statement said.

However, Chan, who appeared to be in good health, rejected the offer and was resistant to any form of assistance.

When MSF tried to engage Chan again in April 2021, he refused to provide his contact details or give consent for any referral to agencies.

Between December 2021 and May 2023, NParks had spoken to Chan repeatedly about moving out of the park shelter and offered to link him up with social service agencies.

Chan did not appear to have moved and refused to vacate the park shelter.

Once again, he declined assistance from MSF and refused to provide any contact details or to be referred to social service agencies for help.

At the time, Chan also informed NParks officers that he had a home in Singapore, a point he also told the court on May 17, 2023.

Hostile towards NParks officers

From December 2021 to April 2022, Chan was issued six composition notices for entering a closed-off shelter at ECP during the Covid-19 Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) period, residing in a park shelter, and smoking under one, according to the statement.

However, Chan was not cooperative and was hostile towards the officers who spoke to him.

He even splashed a pail of water on a security officer who was patrolling the park.

In August 2022, NParks informed Chan that further enforcement actions would be taken if he did not vacate the park shelter.

Undeterred by the warning, Chan continued to occupy the entire shelter throughout the day.

As his actions have also deprived genuine park users of using the park shelter, NParks took enforcement actions "as a last resort".

How to help rough sleepers

At the end of the statement, MSF and NParks urged members of the public to contact MSF if they counter suspected rough sleepers who may need support or shelter.

They could do so in three ways:

call the ComCare hotline at 1800-222-0000

email the Partners Engaging and Empowering Rough Sleepers (PEERS) Network office at [email protected]

submit a request via the Help Neighbour feature on the OneService app

Launched by MSF in July 2019, the PEERS Network consists of a group of volunteers who come together to engage, befriend, and support rough sleepers and homeless persons.

More information about the PEERS Network can be found here.

Top images via NParks, MSF & NParks/Facebook