'Glaring' floodlights installed at Redhill HDB carpark affect residents' rest at night

Multiple residents of Block 88 along Redhill Close have complained that they are unable to sleep properly at night after glaring floodlights were installed at the carpark beside their block, Shin Min Daily News reported.

According to one of the block's residents, Saiying(transliteration), who lives on the sixth floor, several floodlights were installed at the gazebo of the carpark, Block 88A, earlier in May.

"Glaring" floodlight affects residents' lives at night

She highlighted that initially, following their installation, two of the floodlights would be turned on, affecting the daily lives of her family.

This was then was reduced to one following her complaint about the matter.

However, the intensity of the glare meant that the quality of her household's lives was still affected.

Saiying added that the floodlight would be turned on at 7pm, and that it shone straight into her house.

"Sometimes, when I'm sitting in the living room working on things, the glaring light can make it difficult to look outside," she said.

Saiying also claimed that the light affected the quality of her 25-year-old son's revision for his studies and they had to draw the curtains to reduce the impact.

She was echoed by another neighbour, surnamed Wang (transliteration), living on the eighth floor, who said that the floodlight causes her daughter to sleep poorly as it shines straight into her room.

Wang also claimed that her neighbours living on the ninth and 10th floors have complained about being unable to look out at night due to the floodlight.

Residents question need for light when carpark is mostly empty

In addition, residents who spoke to the Chinese paper reporter also questioned the need for the installation of the floodlights at the carpark's gazebo, given that the top floor of the carpark is mostly empty.

As such, these residents find the floodlights a waste of energy consumption.

Shin Min Daily News added that it understood that the bulbs for the floodlights had been changed in May and that the light had been turned off on Jun. 13.

When the reporter visited the carpark at 7pm on Jun. 14, out of the four lights installed at the gazebo, one was switched on.

Mothership has reached out to Tanjong Pagar Town Council for comments.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News