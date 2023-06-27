PwC Australia sells government business for S$0.90 & appoints new CEO currently based in S’pore

In light of a tax leak scandal, professional services network PwC's Australia unit has secured a deal to sell its government business to private equity group Allegro Funds for a mere A$1 (S$0.90).

In a statement released on Jun. 25, the embattled "Big Four" firm confirmed that it had entered into an exclusivity agreement to divest its federal and state government business.

The move came after the Australian federal government effectively barred the firm from new contracts after its former tax partner, Peter Collins, was found to have obtained confidential information from the government and then used it to advise the firm's clients, news.com.au reported.

The scandal

According to ABC News, the Australian federal government had asked Peter Collins about a decade ago to help solve the problems of big overseas companies not paying their fair share of tax in Australia.

With PwC's advice, legislation known as the Multinational Anti-Avoidance Law (MAAL) was enacted and was part of a major strategy of the Australian government.

Between 2014 and 2017, at least 67 PwC personnel, including former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David Seymour, had received emails with confidential information from the authorities on incoming multinational tax avoidance curbs, according to Reuters.

Collins' colleagues later used the information they received from the government to pitch to multinational companies such that the latter could pay less tax and drum up work for PwC Australia.

Collins has since been banned from practising as a tax agent for two years, while the case has been referred to the Australian Federal Police for criminal investigation.

Seymour had also stepped down in May 2023.

Actions taken

On May 29, Stubbins issued a formal apology for the confidentiality breach, noting that the situation was “completely unacceptable” and that actions have been taken to address the breach.

She also confirmed that clients of PwC Australia “were not involved in any wrongdoing, and no confidential information was used to enable clients to pay less tax”.

In a public hearing on Jun. 26, Stubbins announced that the firm would release the names of those involved in the informational leak, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

She noted that the naming would have "severe consequences" and defended the upcoming binding agreement with Allegro Funds to “protect a significant number of jobs”.

After PwC Australia's exit from all existing government advisory work, two independent firms will be created.

Calling it an "extremely difficult decision", PwC Australia's board chair Justin Carroll said that the move was also to "protect the jobs of the c.1,750 talented people in [their] government business".

The new firm, codenamed project “Bell”, will be subjected to corporate governance laws under the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, according to news.com.au.

New CEO appointed

In addition, PwC Australia will be appointing a new CEO.

The new CEO will be Kevin Burrowes, currently based in Singapore as the Global Clients and Industries leader of PwC International.

He will be relocated to Sydney and appointed as a partner of PwC Australia.

His priority would be working to “enhance the firm’s culture, with a focus on ethics and controls,” wrote the statement.

The global chair of PwC, Bob Moritz, lauded the new CEO’s appointment and apologised for the firm's conduct:

“Under past leadership, PwC Australia failed to meet the Network’s Code of Conduct and uphold the Network’s professional standards and values. Its past actions are not representative of the work and behaviours of PwC around the world and I am deeply sorry to our clients, our broader stakeholders and our people.”

Kristin Stubbins, who took over from former CEO Seymour, will remain Acting CEO until Burrowes' relocation.

Top image via Getty Images - Bloomberg/Brent Lewin