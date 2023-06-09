Pioneer & Merdeka seniors to get S$200 - S$1,100 MediSave top-up in Jul. 2023

Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation seniors will be receiving MediSave top-ups in July 2023, amounting to about S$254 million in total.

This is a regular top-up as part of the Pioneer Generation package and the Merdeka Generation package which were launched in 2014 and 2019 respectively.

Who gets what

Pioneer Generation seniors receive MediSave top-ups of between S$250 and S$900 each year, depending on their year of birth.

Pioneers will receive these annual top-ups for life. These top-ups can be used to offset premiums for MediShield Life, ElderShield, and CareShield Life.

Additionally, older Pioneers (born in 1939 or earlier) will receive an additional S$50 to S$200 if they have serious pre-existing conditions. The additional top-up, which helps these Pioneers with their higher MediShield Life premiums, is disbursed annually from 2021 to 2025.

The top-ups for Pioneers will amount to about S$160 million this year.

These top-ups ensure that Pioneers aged 89 and above in 2023 will continue to see their MediShield Life premiums fully covered. Younger Pioneers will have about two-thirds of their MediShield Life premiums covered.

On the other hand, Merdeka Generation seniors receive S$200 in MediSave top-ups every year from 2019 to 2023. This is the fifth year that Merdeka Generation seniors are receiving their MediSave top-ups.

This S$200 annual top-up can be used for chronic disease management, health screenings, surgery, hospitalisation, MediShield Life, ElderShield, and CareShield Life premiums, and more.

The top-ups for Merdeka Generation seniors will amount to over S$94 million this year.

Earlier notification of MediSave top-up via SMS or Singpass app

Seniors can get notified of the MediSave top up earlier via the Singpass app or SMS.

Eligible Pioneer and Merdeka Generation seniors who have downloaded and completed their one-time set up on the Singpass app will receive the top-up notifications via their app inbox by Jun. 20, 2023.

Those who have not set up the Singpass app can still register their mobile numbers with Singpass before Jun. 11, 2023. They will then receive an SMS notification by Jun. 20, 2023.

The rest will receive letters by end June.

