Male driver, 33, dies after getting thrown out of car that flipped multiple times on PIE

A 33-year-old male driver died on Friday, June 23 after the car he was driving flipped multiple times and he was flung him out of the vehicle, following a collision with another car.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the accident on the Pan-Island Expressway heading towards Changi after the Upper Bukit Timah Road exit at 9pm.

The motorist was found lying motionless and pronounced dead by an SCDF paramedic.

Two cars were involved, the police said.

Two other people -- a 33-year-old male driver of the other car, and his passenger, a 23-year-old woman -- were conveyed conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The accident caused a jam that lasted three hours after lanes had to be closed, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Video of incident

A dashcam video of the incident was posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

A black car could be seen weaving in and out of traffic on the right-most lane of the PIE.

It also overtook vehicles on their left.

While approaching a bend, the black car could be seen losing control before skidding across all four lanes of the expressway.

It then hit a car and flipped several times.

The car ended up upside down on the road shoulder, with debris scattered on the road.

Shin Min reported that about 20 police officers arrived at the accident scene.

Investigations are ongoing, the police said.

Top photo via SG Road Vigilante