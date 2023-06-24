33-year-old man killed in PIE accident on Jun. 23, 2 others taken to hospital

A 33-year-old male driver was killed following an accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Friday (Jun. 23) night.

A video was posted on Singapore Roads Accident's Facebook page, showing the aftermath of the accident.

A black car was utterly wrecked and flipped over in the leftmost lane.

In another clip, a blue police tent was spotted in front of the wreckage.

A separate video posted on SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page showed how the accident occurred.

The black car was allegedly tailgating and overtaking other vehicles before it collided with a light grey car.

The black car was then flipped multiple times before landing on the side of the expressway.

Male driver pronounced dead at scene

In response to queries from Mothership, the police said that they were alerted to the accident at 9:01pm on Friday (Jun. 23).

A 33-year-old male driver was found motionless, said police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

The other 33-year-old male car driver and his 23-year-old female passenger were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top images via Singapore Roads Accident/FB.