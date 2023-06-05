Back

Simon Road Hokkien Mee moves to Kovan hawker centre

Still in Kovan.

Belmont Lay | June 05, 2023, 02:27 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Hokkien mee fans, take note.

Simon Road Hokkien Mee has remained in Kovan after moving out of the coffee shop at Block 210 Hougang Street 21.

It is now at the Kovan 209 Market and Food Centre -- a 5-minute walk from its previous location.

It started operating at the new location at the beginning of June.

Favourite amongst Kovan old-timers

Simon Road Hokkien Mee was originally located just across the road at the coffee shop beside the Upper Serangoon Road and Tampines Road junction.

The stall was previously known as "Nam Heng Hokkien Mee".

These days, it is known for providing free flow of crispy pork lard, as well as two types of chilli -- sambal and bright orange belachan.

The portions are priced at S$5, S$8 and S$10.

Customers can request for the Hokkien mee to be done "drier" or wetter with more broth.

Also on offer is the clam and crayfish variation of the Hokkien mee.

Simon Road Hokkien Mee has other outlets.

One is located at Block 4 Saint George's Road, which is closed on alternate Mondays, as well as another outlet at Block 210 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh hawker centre.

Kovan outlet details:

Block 209 Hougang Street 21 Singapore 530209

Opens 11am to 8:30pm

Closed on Mondays

Top photos via Leslie Tan & CT Ang

Central S'pore to get new cycling paths coming from 2024

More connectivity.

June 05, 2023, 02:04 PM

Football retires from Zlatan Ibrahimović

End of an era.

June 05, 2023, 12:00 PM

Cyclist jumps on car at East Coast Rd: 2 women, 31 & 49, assisting with police investigations

Update.

June 05, 2023, 11:46 AM

Words of affirmation or offering a shoulder to cry on: Discovering my love language

You don’t have to be in a relationship to understand the importance of love languages.

June 05, 2023, 11:26 AM

Yishun resident finds about 30 pigeons, mostly dead, lying on the ground in HDB estate

The town council had been using "humane practices" to control the pigeon population, but it wasn't enough to satisfy residents when it came to the bird nuisance issue.

June 05, 2023, 10:40 AM

i Light S'pore at Marina Bay returns till June 25, 2023

Pretty lights.

June 05, 2023, 09:56 AM

S'porean singer Boon Hui Lu drops Chinese cover of viral TikTok song 'Cupid'

And it sounds amazing.

June 05, 2023, 09:25 AM

La Mian Shaved Noodles at Bishan bus interchange suspended 2 weeks for selling food with foreign matter

It is closed until June 13, 2023.

June 05, 2023, 03:38 AM

Amid rising US-China tensions, lines of communication can help de-escalate & avoid conflict: Ng Eng Hen

Lines of communication must be kept open.

June 04, 2023, 09:08 PM

PM Lee conveys condolences to India's PM Modi over Odisha train collision disaster

The crash between passenger trains on Jun. 2, 2023, with almost 300 killed, is India's worst train accident in decades.

June 04, 2023, 09:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.