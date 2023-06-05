Simon Road Hokkien Mee moves to Kovan hawker centre

Hokkien mee fans, take note.

Simon Road Hokkien Mee has remained in Kovan after moving out of the coffee shop at Block 210 Hougang Street 21.

It is now at the Kovan 209 Market and Food Centre -- a 5-minute walk from its previous location.

It started operating at the new location at the beginning of June.

Favourite amongst Kovan old-timers

Simon Road Hokkien Mee was originally located just across the road at the coffee shop beside the Upper Serangoon Road and Tampines Road junction.

The stall was previously known as "Nam Heng Hokkien Mee".

These days, it is known for providing free flow of crispy pork lard, as well as two types of chilli -- sambal and bright orange belachan.

The portions are priced at S$5, S$8 and S$10.

Customers can request for the Hokkien mee to be done "drier" or wetter with more broth.

Also on offer is the clam and crayfish variation of the Hokkien mee.

Simon Road Hokkien Mee has other outlets.

One is located at Block 4 Saint George's Road, which is closed on alternate Mondays, as well as another outlet at Block 210 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh hawker centre.

Kovan outlet details:

Block 209 Hougang Street 21 Singapore 530209

Opens 11am to 8:30pm

Closed on Mondays

Top photos via Leslie Tan & CT Ang