Old Chang Kee to sell D24 durian balls from Aug. 1 for National Day 2023

Chilli crab mantou in a cup launched for last year's NDP will also be back.

Daniel Seow | June 27, 2023, 05:37 PM

Events

Durians - love them or hate them - have made their way into a number of desserts over the years, such as pandan waffle cake, cheese tarts, chendol and puffs.

This year, say hello to the durian ball.

In conjunction with Singapore's 58th birthday, Old Chang Kee is introducing their new D24 durian ball, from Aug. 1, 2023.

Image from Old Chang Kee.

Image from Old Chang Kee.

According to Old Chang Kee, each D24 durian ball will contain "premium D24 fillings in a golden and crispy texture".

The durian balls will be sold at two pieces for S$2.50, from Aug. 1 to 31, 2023, while stocks last.

Chilli crab mantou is back

Sticking with the theme of celebrating Singapore's local delicacies, the snack chain will also be bringing back their chilli crab with fried mantou snack, that was first launched to celebrate last year's NDP.

These will be available in a grab-and-go cup for S$4, from June 22 to Aug. 31, 2023, while stocks last.

Image from Old Chang Kee.

Image from Old Chang Kee.

Each cup contains four pieces of crispy fried mantou, dripped in Old Chang Kee's special chilli crab sauce.

You can purchase the D24 durian ball and chilli crab sauce with fried mantou at Old Chang Kee outlets islandwide.

They will also be available for delivery on the foodpanda, Deliveroo and GrabFood platforms.

Chilli crab-related dishes at Curry Times, Coffee House

You can also look out for chilli crab-related dishes at Old Chang Kee's sister brand Curry Times, as well as its sub-brand, Coffee House.

Coffee House will be launching a new NDP-themed meal, fish cutlet with chilli crab sauce rice bowl, from mid-July 2023 onwards.

Each set costs S$14.90 and will come with a free iced lemon tea.

It will be available at all Old Chang Kee Coffee House outlets, as well as for delivery.

Fish Cutlet Chilli Crab Rice Bowl. Image from Coffee House.

Old Chang Kee’s sister brand, Curry Times, will also be retailing two chilli-crab-related dishes, from early August 2023 onwards.

These include the nasi lemak batang fish, served with chilli crab sauce, as well as chilli crab buns, which are freshly baked in-store.

Nasi Lemak Batang Fish. Image from Curry Times.

Chilli Crab Bun. Image from Curry Times.

Prices for these two dishes have yet to be released.

They will be available at all Curry Times outlets in Singapore, as well as for delivery.

Top image from Old Chang Kee.

